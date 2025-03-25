Ruto's political shape-shifting: Who's in, who's out, and why it matters

President William Ruto and ODM Leader Raila Odinga during the signing of Peace and Partnership Agreement at KICC, Nairobi on March 7, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

In the wake of President William Ruto’s latest reshuffle, which saw ODM leader Raila Odinga’s political allies gain more positions in his government, it is becoming increasingly clear how Ruto has been changing his colours to suit the moment. Like a chameleon, it is not just him changing his colour but making those who work with or under him perceive things his way.

However, Ruto’s reshuffles have been interpreted as mind games, as he fires officials to quell public outrage only to reassign them to the Council of Economic Advisors (CEA), chaired by Dr David Ndii.

Some government officials who have been dismissed only to end up in the economic advisory team include Moses Kuria and former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, who now serves as senior advisor on fiscal affairs and budget policy in the Office of the President. Prof. Edward Kisiang’ani, who has been at the centre of controversy for attempting to influence government contracts based on media friendliness, is the latest to secure a soft landing in the council.

Others who have served on the council include Augustine Cheruiyot (Agribusiness and Finance), Prof. Abdi Guliye (Animal Production), Dr Dominic Menjo (Food Security and Animal Production), Dr Nancy Laiboni (Agricultural Economics), Henry Kinyua (Crops/Value Chains), and Steven Otieno (Cooperatives).

Prof. Adams Oloo, who had been serving as Ruto’s advisor, resigned in January this year after being selected as a member of the IEBC selection panel.

For those who survive, they must always be prepared for redeployment, demotion, or even dismissal. In just three years, Ruto has reshuffled his Cabinet three times, dissolved it once, and made four reorganisations.

Two ambassadorial redeployments have occurred, with the latest Principal Secretaries’ reshuffle seeing Raila Odinga’s allies included in various old and new dockets.

Sources indicate that Ruto will be reshuffling his Cabinet for the fifth time by the end of this month, with anti-government voices such as Public Service and Human Capital Development CS Justin Muturi expected to be shown the door. He will also be seeking to fill the Gender docket, which has remained without a CS since the Cabinet’s dissolution on 11 July last year.

Ruto’s surprise government reorganisations have left many who once enjoyed state resources and the trappings of power exposed and in the cold. This has led Kenyans to question whether these officials were dismissed due to incompetence or poor performance.

In his recent reshuffle, former ICT Principal Secretary Edward Kisiang’ani, infamous for repeated attempts to curtail media freedoms, was sacked and reappointed as a member of President Ruto’s Council of Economic Advisors.

Fourteen individuals were appointed as Principal Secretaries, while six were transferred.

Among those appointed was former Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu, who was nominated as PS for East African Affairs, replacing Abdi Dubart. Karugu was part of the team that led Raila’s failed bid to become the African Union Commission chairperson. She also served as Raila’s Deputy Chief Agent in the 2022 General Election.

Boniface Makokha replaced James Muhati in the Economic Planning Department, while Regina Ombam took over from Alfred K’Ombudo in Trade.

Among those transferred was Belio Kipsang’, who moved from Basic Education to the Immigration and Citizen Services docket, switching roles with Julius Bitok. Former Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union Secretary General Dr Ouma Oluga was nominated as PS for Medical Services in the Health Ministry.

Others included Jane Imbunya (Public Service and Human Capital Development), Abdulrazak Shaukat (Science, Research and Innovation), Michael Lenasalon (Devolution), and Carren Achieng (Children Welfare Services).

On 19 December 2024, Ruto made sweeping changes to his Cabinet, removing Margaret Nyambura and Andrew Karanja from key ministerial positions—Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, and Agriculture and Livestock Development, respectively.

Nyambura was appointed as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Ghana but declined the offer, while Karanja was nominated as Kenya’s Ambassador to Brazil. Their positions were filled by former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo and former Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe.

“These nominations and appointments are part of the President’s strategic realignment of government operations to better address the needs of Kenyans,” Koskei said.

The Cabinet reshuffle also included a significant shake-up of state corporations and foreign service appointments.

Notable among these was Ndiritu Muriithi, who was named Chairperson of the Kenya Revenue Authority Board, and Ababu Namwamba, who was appointed Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON).

On 11 July last year, at the height of the Gen Z protests, President Ruto fired 12 CSs, promising citizens that he would run a lean government following the withdrawal of the Finance Act 2024, which was a key driver of youth-led protests. He also announced sweeping austerity measures to curb public expenditure.

Before the country learnt that only 12 members of Ruto’s Cabinet would be dismissed, he had dissolved his Cabinet entirely, leaving only Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and then-Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in charge of all dockets.

Among those fired were Aisha Jumwa (Gender), Eliud Owalo (ICT), Mithika Linturi (Agriculture), Njuguna Ndung’u (Treasury), Ezekiel Machogu (Education), Ababu Namwamba (Youth), Moses Kuria (Public Service), Susan Nakhumicha (Health), Florence Bore (Labour), Simon Chelugui (Cooperatives), Penina Malonza (EAC), and Zacharia Njeru (Water).

In Ruto’s first Cabinet reshuffle on 4 October 2023, some ministers prone to gaffes and outrageous public utterances were reassigned to less visible dockets.

Among them was Moses Kuria, who was moved from Trade to Public Service. Dr Alfred Mutua was also transferred from Foreign and Diaspora Affairs to Tourism and Wildlife.

Alice Wahome, who had been in the news after clashing with her Principal Secretary, was removed from the Ministry of Water and Irrigation and reassigned to Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development.

At the same time, eight Principal Secretaries were affected by the new changes. Among those shuffled were Dr Paul Ronoh (now in charge of Crops and Development), Veronica Nduva (Performance and Delivery Management), Anne Wang’ombe (Gender and Affirmative Action), Idris Dokota (Department of Cabinet Affairs), and Shadrack Mwandime (Labour and Skills Development).

Julius Korir was moved to the Water and Irrigation Department, while Harsama Kello was transferred to ASAL and Regional Development. Geoffrey Kaituko was appointed to head Shipping and Maritime Affairs.

As a result of Ruto’s ever-changing Cabinet, it appears he is seeking to win over Raila Odinga to form a political vehicle for his re-election campaign. However, this has led to a bloated government—a decision that contradicts his earlier assurances of operating a lean administration.

Prof. Gitile Naituli argues that the broad-based government is not a political masterstroke but a betrayal of the people, adding that despite claims that the new structure fosters national unity, it is merely a strategy for self-preservation, political patronage, and elite deal-making at the expense of ordinary Kenyans.

“Kenya was promised a lean, efficient government. Instead, we are witnessing an expansion of government offices to accommodate political allies and neutralise opposition voices. This is not leadership—it is conmanship of the highest order,” Naituli says.

He stresses that Ruto came to power promising a government of financial discipline but has done the opposite.

Dr Charles Ng’ang’a, a lecturer at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), says, “Ruto’s actions indicate that he preaches water while drinking wine,” warning that Kenyans will have to endure until 2027, when they must decide whether to vote along tribal lines or based on their conscience.