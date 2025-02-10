We will not support Ruto's reelection, ODM leaders say

ODM party Chair Gladys Wanga, Deputy party Simba Arati and Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa during Western ODM party delegates meeting at Kakamega Golf hotel on Feb 9, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

After a brief dalliance with President William Ruto's regime, several allies of opposition leader Raila Odinga have declared that they did not join government and are now preparing to take power in the 2027 election.

In the recent past, Orange Democratic Party (ODM) chairperson Gladys Wanga, who has been one of Ruto’s vocal defenders from the opposition side, has changed her stance, now backing her party to emerge victorious in the next General Election.

Wanga stated that ODM is a distinct political party that is strengthening its presence at the grassroots and national levels to capture power in 2027.

The Homa Bay Governor defended her decision to support Ruto, stating that experts from ODM had joined the broad-based government, and she did not want to contradict them.

“ODM pronounced itself on the matter of broad-based government that we are a distinct party that is out to capture power, and the central management committee has never contradicted itself, and we will never sell ourselves short as an ODM party because we are the largest party,” said Wanga.

She added, “Raila is our leader and therefore ultimate in terms of direction…we gave our officials as cabinet secretaries and we don’t want to appear as if we are at loggerheads with our experts in the government. However, it does not mean that we cannot criticise what is wrong, but we should not appear like we are fighting.”

The governor spoke during a meeting of the Western ODM delegates with the central management committee led by ODM interim party leader and Kisumu Governor Professor Anyang Nyong'o.

Others in attendance were Deputy Party leaders Governor Simba Arati, Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Governors Fernandes Barasa (Kakamega) and Paul Otuoma (Busia), MPs, and other delegates.

The meeting turned into a theatre of blame games with a section of leaders accusing the party's top brass of doublespeak and lack of clear direction on dalliance with Ruto's administration.

Nyong’o defended party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna from attacks on his strong stance against the Kenya Kwanza government, stating that he is the spokesperson of the party and he communicates what the party has approved.

Arati was emphatic that ODM was not in the government despite allowing some of its members to serve as CSs in Ruto’s administration.

“As ODM, we released our brothers and sisters to the government, and they were given a job, which we appreciate, but as a party, there is no formal arrangement we have done with the Kenya Kwanza government. It should be clear; some people want to use ODM for their benefit, but I want to tell them that the party is strong,” said Arati.

He added, “As ODM, we cannot join UDA because it is dead, and if the President wants to, he should shed off UDA colours and join ODM, and we will see if we can market him to the people, but if the people refuse, then we will look for someone who will represent the party.”

Sabot MP Caleb Amisi called on the top organ of the party to give its members a clear direction on whether the party is in the government or not, stating that he foresees trouble and even the split of the party into groups if Raila leaves the local politics to continental politics as African Union Commission Chairperson.

"If Baba goes to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, we want to be told whether ODM is in government or not because we are going to have two ODM parties, one in government and another one in opposition, and we will have done a disservice to what Raila has done to this country, and if you spoil this party, you will have spoilt the work of Raila of many years," said Amisi.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga defended her decision to support Ruto, stating that experts from ODM had joined the broad-based government, and she did not want to contradict them. [PCS]

Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera criticized the party's leadership, telling Governors Nyong'o, Wanga, and Arati that the party is suffering from double-speak at the headquarters.

“We just need one direction, and we will work. It is also fraudulent that on one hand, we are admitting to working with President Ruto and on the other hand we are denying working with the government,” said Nabii.

Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe echoed the sentiments of Nabii, advising party members not to discuss matters that Raila Odinga is unaware of. This is to avoid infighting among party members regarding the party's alliance with the current government.

“We have sent experts in the government, and one of them is our son from Kakamega, and when I talk ill or oppose the same government that is benefiting one of our own, I will be asked why I am fighting my brother; the party will say I am not loyal. We therefore want one statement from the party headquarters so that we can have a clear direction of where we are going,” said Wangwe.

Funyula lawmaker Geoffrey Mudenyo lamented that when one of the ODM leaders questioned the government, he or she was accused of sabotaging the government, and yet we are promoting democracy, urging the party not to gang up on members speaking out against the ill in the government.

Kakamega Governor Barasa said ODM is preparing the ground for forming the next government by opening offices in all 12 constituencies in the county to ensure all elected leaders will be elected under the orange party.

“ODM is the largest party, and we must prepare the ground for the party to form the next government and ensure Western is orange,” said Barasa.