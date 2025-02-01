The Standard

Leadership shake-up at Moi University as VC Isaac Kosgey sent on leave

By Lewis Nyaundi | 1h ago

Moi University Vice Chancellor Professor Isaac Kosgey sent on compulsory leave. [File, Standard]

The new Moi University Council has announced significant leadership changes.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Isaac Sanga Kosgey has been sent on an eight-month annual leave, effective January 30, 2025.

Additionally, two Deputy Vice Chancellors—Prof. Isaac Njuguna Kimengi (Academic Research, Extension, and Student Affairs) and Prof. Eng. Henry Kirimi Kiriamiti (Administration, Planning, and Strategy)—have begun one-year sabbatical leaves.

The council has also suspended the university’s Chief Finance Officer and Legal Officer, pending further developments.

In the interim, the council has appointed Prof. Kiplagat Kotut as Acting Vice Chancellor and Prof. Khaemba Ongeti as Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Research, Extension, and Student Affairs.

Both appointments took effect on Friday, January 31.

Council Chairperson Prof. Noah Midamba said the changes are part of efforts to revitalize the university and restore its standing as a leading academic institution.

“We have begun strengthening the leadership of Moi University. We started with governance reforms, and now we are making significant leadership changes,” said Higher Education Principal Secretary Beatrice Inyangala.

She added that plans are underway to restructure the institution, ensure students graduate on time, and increase enrollment from 33,000 to 60,000.

An ongoing investigation into the university’s operations will determine whether legal action is necessary against the outgoing leadership, she said.

Midamba outlined a two-phase reform plan, with the first 100 days focused on addressing the university’s financial crisis.

