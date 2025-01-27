Kenyans are tired of you, Kalonzo tells Ruto

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka accompanied by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna , Dagoreti North MP aspirant Norah Bosibori , Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu , Embakasi South MP Julius Mawathe and other leaders attend a church service at Eden Gospel Trumpet Ministry, Kawangware,Dagoreti North constituency, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Wiper Democratic Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said that Kenyans are tired of President William Ruto's leadership since he has not delivered on the promises he made to them.

Kalonzo, who was addressing public rallies in Dagoretti North Constituency in Nairobi after attending a church service at the Eden Gospel Trumpet Ministry church yesterday, said the recent display of anger by the President showed that he did not have an agenda for citizens and should be voted out in 2027.

The former Vice President said that Ruto was aware that Kenyans were not going to re-elect him and that is why he has resorted to moving around the country doing campaigns instead of sitting in his office at State House in Nairobi and ensuring that the country works just like his predecessors used to do.

“You have all seen the President and politicians close to him recently getting angry when we point out where they have failed, they should know that their time is up and should be ready to pack and go since Kenyans will be sending them home during the 2027 General Election,” said Kalonzo.

He asked Azimio's candidate for the IEBC selection panel Prof Adams Oloo to resign his other role as an advisor to the President in order to ensure that the process is not challenged in court for not adhering to the constitutional requirement since the process should be expedited to forestall a constitutional crisis.

Kalonzo said that his party had been blamed previously over the delays but the court had pronounced itself in the matter and that they would not like to see Kenya Kwanza Administration having a reason to delay the process to set up of structures for the next general election.

“We are asking Prof Adams Oloo to relinquish the role given to him by President Ruto as an Economic advisor so that he can pursue his role as Azimio representative to the IEBC selection panel since there is no time to look for his replacement so that we can ensure that this process is expedited,” said Musyoka.

He called on the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to ensure that all the abductees who have not been released are presented to their families before he appears in court as ordered and that he will lead a team of senior Advocates in the country to ensure that justice is done to those affected.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, who was also present, castigated some of his colleagues in the party who are not happy of his role of pointing out ills committed by the current administration saying that he has a duty as a leader to fight for Kenyans and that they should officially move to UDA Party if they are not happy.

The Nairobi Senator said it was sad that some of his colleagues in the ODM Party have forgotten where they came from and the ideals that the opposition party has stood for over the years, claiming that they are tired of being in the opposition and would now like to serve in government.

“I would like to tell my colleagues in the ODM Party who are not happy with us questioning the government claiming that are tired of being in opposition to honourably defect from the party and join the Kenya Kwanza administration,” said Sifuna.

Makueni Senator Daniel Maanzo said that Kenyans were tired of the current administration which had failed to deliver on the promises made by Kenyans and that they will be replacing the current leadership with a team of experienced leaders who have the best interests of Kenyans.

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu said that Kalonzo was the best person to replace Ruto in 2027 as the President since he has the necessary experience having worked under former President Mwai Kibaki as Vice President where they left the country in good standing economically.

Waititu said that Kenyans required someone with a proven track record to take over as President and that the opposition leaders will carry out consultations to find the most suitable candidate and that Kalonzo was the most suitable candidate to take the country to the next level.