Act or lose support, Salasya tells Ruto

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya. [Standard, File]

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has urged President William Ruto to address the financial burden facing Kenyans or risk losing public support.

Speaking during the launch of the first-ever bonus payments to sugarcane farmers in Mumias, Kakamega County, Salasya accused the president’s advisors of withholding the truth about the state of the nation.

"Mr. President, I want you to take me as your personal advisor and pay me because your people don’t tell you the truth. They say SHA is working, but it’s not," he said.

Salasya criticised the heavy deductions on Kenyans' pay slips, calling for immediate intervention. He suggested that prioritising the needs of citizens could secure Ruto’s re-election bid. "If you do that, I will support you," he added.

The event, attended by farmers and local leaders, was seen as a key step in the government’s efforts to revive the struggling sugar industry.

Ruto acknowledged the challenges plaguing the sector, including massive debts, mismanagement and dwindling productivity, which he said had left many farmers struggling.

"No sugar factories will be privatised; they will remain in the hands of farmers," the president assured.

He announced an immediate Sh150 million bonus payout to sugarcane farmers from Mumias Sugar Company, with plans to replicate the move across all factories.

The president stressed that commercialising these facilities would revive the sector, increasing production and positioning Kenya as a sugar-exporting nation by 2027.

He also outlined plans to clear factory debts, modernise farming practices and invest in technology to boost output.

"This will ensure the sector regains its strength and benefits everyone involved," he said.

Salasya called for stakeholder involvement in decision-making, saying it was key to the success of government initiatives such as the Social Health Authority (SHA).

"With stakeholders onboard, even SHA will work," he noted.