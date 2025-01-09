KNEC cancels results of 840 candidates over exam malpractices

KNEC CEO David Njengere during the release of 2024 KCSE results on Jan 9, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has canceled the results of 840 candidates due to examination malpractices in the 2024 national exams.

Additionally, results for 2,899 candidates suspected of involvement in irregularities have been withheld pending investigations.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, speaking at Mitihani House during the release of the results, on Thursday, announced that the withheld results will be released on February 9 after investigations are concluded within 30 days.

The Education CS also pointed to the involvement of contracted professionals and teachers in facilitating these irregularities.

“A total of 91 contracted professionals have been implicated, and firm disciplinary action will be taken against those found culpable,” he stated.

The number of exam malpractice cases reported this year marks a decline from 2023 when 4,113 candidates were involved in examination irregularities.

Of those, KNEC canceled four results over suspected impersonation, while 120 contracted professionals were implicated in aiding malpractices.