Health ministry deploys team to investigate Makueni skies object risks

Kenya Space Agency officials inspect the object that fell from the skies in Mukuku village, Makueni county. [Stephen Nzioka, Standard]

The Ministry of Health has deployed specialists to assess and manage public health risks linked to a mysterious object that fell from the skies in Makueni.

In a statement on Saturday, January 4, Health Principal Secretary Mary Muriuki noted that her office was taking proactive steps to ensure public safety.

"The Ministry of Health has acted decisively to mitigate potential risks to public health," she said.

Muriuki explained that a team comprising of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) experts, environmental health specialists, emergency response personnel and risk communication experts have been deployed to assess the situation.

She added, "We advise the public to avoid the area and report any unusual health concerns to local health authorities."

On Monday, December 30, an unidentified object described as a metallic ring measuring about 2.5 meters in diameter and weighing 500 kilograms fell from the sky in Mukuku Village, Nduluku Location, Makueni County.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud bang from several kilometres away. No injuries or casualties have been reported.

A multi-agency team, including the Kenya Defence Forces, Kenya Space Agency, Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority and the Ministry of Health, was deployed to ensure public safety.

Kenya Space Agency retrieved the debris on December 31. Preliminary investigations suggest the object may have originated from a space launch vehicle.

To mitigate potential health risks, the Ministry of Health has intensified public awareness campaigns on chemical hazards and providing mental health support to affected communities.

The ministry is also working to strengthen national preparedness and response capacities for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) incidents.

While preliminary assessments suggest no immediate threat to public health, the Muriuki advised the public to avoid the area and refrain from handling any unknown materials.

She encouraged communities to report any health concerns or unusual environmental changes to local health authorities.