Gachagua criticises Ruto on abductions, warns IG on missteps

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is consoled by his wife Pastor Dorcas after being discharged from Karen hospital where he had been admitted after falling ill during the Senate proceedings on October 20, 2024. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua yesterday revisited the abduction of the youth, calling on President William Ruto to honour his word and release the abductees.

He said many of the families are traumatised by the abduction of their children by a police unit.

Gachagua spoke at Gakoigo Grounds in Maragua, during the funeral service of four children who perished after the house they were sleeping in caught fire.

“I am repeating again that the abduction is coordinated by a unit outside the police,” he said.

He warned Police Inspector General (IG) of Police Douglas Kanja not to be misled like his predecessor Japheth Koome, who was advised to resign. Kanja, he said, should work towards upholding the rule of law and exposing the unit abducting the youth.

“The police are supposed to protect citizens, but what happened in Limuru and Shamata is regrettable,” said Gachagua.

“The police are duty-bound to protect Kenyans, but Ruto has destabilised his government by appointing political rejects to assist him in running the government,” the former DP added.

Gachagua said that before the end of January, he would provide a direction to his followers and lauded Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu and Maragua MP Mary Wamaua for supporting his cause.

Senator Nyutu said Gachagua is facing it rough owing to his love for the people after he was impeached.

Nyutu said the appointment of Prof Kithure Kindiki remains unacceptable as the deputy president as the people wanted Gachagua.

“The appointment of the cabinet members from Mt Kenya will not change the political stand. Rift valley leaders should come out and condemn the abduction of the youth,” said Nyutu.

Those who abducted the youth should release them immediately.

Maragua MP Mary Wamaua said she was being branded as anti the government for cooperating with Gachagua.

After Gachagua’s, the cheap liquor is back in the villages thus a culture that should be tackled.

“ Prof Kithure Kindiki as the DP cannot match with the works of Gachagua who was committed to serve,” said Wamaua.

She added that those following Gachagua are under threat.

On the abduction of the youth, she called for their immediate intervention, saying the culture should be brought to an end.

“ The children expressed their minds that they should be released, the mistake they made was drawing cartoons that imitated what is happening in the country,” said Wamaua.

She also accused the local police for having failed to complete investigations after the death of the four children.

She said it was unfortunate that investigations have been delayed since the poor family has been involved.

“ If the family could be rich there could have been speedy investigation, which is against the rule of the law,” said Wamaua.

Appointment of former Governor Mwangi wa Iria and Kembi Gitura , she said, will not manage the Murang’a support to Gachagua.

NCIC Vice Commissioner Wambui Nyutu said the abduction of the youth is an undemocratic sign, thus should be abandoned.

“ The law is clear that if the youth had committed an offence they should be charged in court and due process to follow,” said Wambui.

MCAs led by deputy speaker Gachui Mungai said Murang’a MCAs are in support of Gachagua, and support him in meeting leaders from other communities.

“We are happy that the mountain has been intact and support you. But the region is annoyed over the increased abduction,” said Gachui.

