KNCHR: Why Sh2bn protest victims fund may not be enough

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Gen-Z protesters along Kenyatta Avenue on June 25, 2025. [File, Standard]

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has warned the government may need to increase its Sh2 billion protest victims' compensation fund after thousands of unverified cases remain outstanding.

The commission held a joint press conference with the Committee on the Implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) Report and the 10-Point Agenda (COIN-10) on Monday, to review progress on two fronts: regulating future protests and compensating victims of state-linked violence in 2017, 2024 and 2025.

It has called on citizens, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and civil society organisations holding records of victims to submit supporting evidence for verification before April 3.

"Citizens, NGOs and civil society organisations who have the list of people who were violated in 2017, 2024 and 2025 are appealing to you to bring that information so that we can verify and put them in the list we already have," KNCHR Chairperson Claris Ogangah said.

The commission acknowledged that the adequacy of the Sh2 billion allocation could only be assessed once all cases were verified, saying it would recommend that the government revisit the figure in the 2026/2027 financial year to cover any victims left out.

"We cannot say the Sh2 billion is enough to compensate the victims of protests until we have verified all cases and compiled the list," Ogangah noted, adding that a recommendation for additional funding would be made if the amount proved insufficient.

COIN-10 Vice Chairperson Javas Bigambo warned that politicians must be kept away from the compensation process to ensure victims receive closure.

"The commission and the committee are requesting that the compensation process should not be infiltrated by politicians," Bigambo observed.

"We are arguing against political interference in the compensation process so that victims get to have closure once this process is done," he added.

The KNCHR's lead role in the compensation process was cemented by the Kerugoya High Court on December 4, 2025, which ruled that President Ruto lacked constitutional authority to establish a body to verify and compensate victims of protests, affirming that the mandate rests exclusively with the commission.

A presidential panel set up earlier was stripped of authority to verify victims or disburse compensation and converted into an advisory body.

The process also follows a proclamation and gazette notice issued by Ruto on March 6, which requires KNCHR to submit a reparations framework to the President within 60 days.

The Sh2 billion was allocated in the first supplementary budget of the 2025/2026 financial year, with victim identification completed by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and KNCHR.

Of 820 cases of alleged police misconduct handled by IPOA between 2023 and 2025, only 35 resulted in convictions involving 49 officers, a conviction rate of about 4.3 per cent, with disciplinary action recommended against 30 others.

Beyond monetary compensation, victims will receive medical and psychological support as well as formal apologies.

The commission is also advocating for institutional reforms to prevent future violations.

Victims are required to submit documentation, including P3 forms, medical reports, police occurrence book (OB) records and post-mortem reports.

Ruto has set a June 2026 deadline for completion of the compensation process.