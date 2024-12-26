2024: A year marked by femicide in Kenya

Kenyan women and human rights organizations match along the streets of Nairobi to protest against the rising femicide cases in the country on Jan 27, 2024. [Collins oduor, Standard]

The year 2024 has been marred by a disturbing rise in attacks on women, with femicide and gender-based violence (GBV) reaching alarming levels.

In January alone, at least 14 women were killed, setting the tone for what would become a devastating year.

This surge builds on a grim trend from previous years, as data from Africa Data Hub reveals that over 500 women were murdered by their intimate partners between January 2016 and December 2023.

Additionally, data shows that between 39 percent and 47 percent of Kenyan women have experienced GBV in their lifetime.

By the end of October, the National Police Service reported that 97 women had been killed in just three months.

In December, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi disclosed that 7,107 cases of sexual and gender-based violence had been recorded since September 2023, with at least 100 women killed between August and November 2024.

Although these numbers do not provide a full picture of the violence over the years, they highlight an alarming trend of targeted violence against women.

High-profile femicide cases in 2024

Rita Waeni

On January 14, the dismembered body of 20-year-old Rita Waeni was discovered in garbage bags at a rental apartment within Roysambu in Nairobi.

The murder shocked the nation, with Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor stating it was one of the most horrific cases he had encountered in his career.

Starlet Wahu

Days later, the body of 24-year-old Starlet Wahu was discovered on the fourth floor of an Airbnb in South B, Nairobi. She was found lying in a pool of blood.

Kware Dumpsite

In June this year, several dismembered bodies were discovered at the Kware dumpsite near Mukuru kwa Njenga slums in Nairobi. Most of the victims were identified as middle-aged women, their bodies found wrapped in sacks and polythene bags and dumped in a quarry pit.

Rebecca Cheptegei

In September, Ugandan long-distance runner Rebecca Cheptegei was killed at her home in Trans Nzoia County.

Her spouse doused her in petrol and set her on fire. Cheptegei had just returned from competing in the women’s marathon at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Eastleigh Triple Murder

In October, three women—Waris Daud, her daughter Nuseiba Dahir, and niece Amina Abdirashad—went missing before their bodies were discovered in Machakos County.

As the year ends, political leaders, human rights organisations, and various advocacy groups have condemned these heinous acts, urging the government to implement measures to combat femicide and GBV.

Cabinet earlier this month approved the establishment of a presidential working group to develop a comprehensive approach to address the femicide cases after a series of chilling murders were reported.

The rising cases serve as a grim reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive policies and societal commitment to end violence against women in Kenya.