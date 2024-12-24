The Standard

CUE to take legal action against Northwestern University, says it's unaccredited

By Sharon Wanga | 1h ago

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi among other gradunts at Northwestern Christian University graduation ceremony.


The Commission for University Education (CUE) has initiated an investigation into the alleged issuance of honorary degrees by Northwestern Christian University of Kenya, an institution it has declared unaccredited.

On Tuesday, December 24, CUE Chief Executive Officer Prof. Mike Kuria cautioned the public against obtaining certificates from such institutions, vowing to take legal action. 

“The Commission is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the purported award of degrees by Northwestern Christian University. We will take appropriate legal measures where applicable,” Prof. Kuria stated.

The Commission declared Northwestern Christian University unaccredited in June 2023, informing the public through a newspaper advert.

 
Last June, the commission listed the institution among twelve others accused of illegally offering diplomas, degrees, and postgraduate programs in Kenya. 

CUE warned Kenyans against enrolling in the said institutions, noting that their academic credentials would not be recognised.

Despite the warnings, the university's website claims theological accreditation from the International Association for Christian Education Accountability.


The commission's actions follow public backlash after Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi, Didmus Barasa, and John Waluke were conferred honorary degrees on Saturday. 


Sudi received an honorary doctorate in Leadership Administration and Management for his contributions to development, according to the university.


A student among the 300 graduates on Saturday told The Standard that the university primarily offers online classes, despite advertising more than ten satellite campuses across Kenya. 


The university maintains that it has satellite campuses in Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kisumu, Karatina, Kakamega, Maralal, Butere, and Teso, among others.

