Ruto nominates former PS Kimonye, ex-IEBC commissioner Molu to PSC

President William Ruto has nominated former Principal Secretary Mary Wanjira Kimonye as the Vice-Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

In a statement dated Friday, December 20, Ruto also named seven others as members of the commission, including former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Boya Molu.

The other nominees are Francis Meja, Harun Maalim Hassan (representing persons with disabilities), Irene Cherotich, Francis Otieno Owino, Joan Machayo, and Mwanamaka Amani Mabruki.

“This presidential action seeks to address the forthcoming vacancies in the offices of the vice-chairperson and six commission members expected in mid-January 2025, as well as another vacancy anticipated in April 2025,” said Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

The nominees' names have been forwarded to Parliament for vetting and approval.

This follows the president’s earlier move in October to appoint a seven-member selection panel tasked with recruiting candidates for these positions.

Tenure of service

According to the Public Service Commission Act, 2012, the chairperson, vice-chairperson, and members serve a single, non-renewable six-year term.

Their appointment is made by the president after approval by the National Assembly.

This development comes just a day after President Ruto announced nominations for three Cabinet Secretaries to oversee the Livestock, ICT, and Trade ministries, signaling an ongoing reshuffle to strengthen his administration.