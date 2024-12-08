From bitter Ruto critic to diehard defender; Hassan Joho's evolution

President William Ruto hands over a signed copy of the Ministerial Performance Contracts for the Financial Year 2024/2025 to CS Mining Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Hassan Joho , at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

To some, Cabinet Secretary for Mining and Blue Economy Hassan Joho is an unprincipled man who changes like a chameleon to blend and survive with the prevailing political environment.

His ardent supporters, however, believe Joho is a man who is unafraid to make tough decisions and stands even if it offends the status quo.

Like the famous phrase that there are no permanent enemies in politics, history writers would spare a chapter for Joho, if the last few months of his relationship with Kenya Kwanza administration is anything to read from.

Joho, alias Sultan, has made a 180-degree turn; from a fierce critic of President William Ruto to an ardent supporter ready to defend Kenya Kwanza with all his political might.

Critics say Joho is following in the footsteps of past prominent leaders from the Coast, a region whose history is rich with cases of sycophantic elites who would say anything to please presidents.

In the 1980s and 90s, there was Kanu stalwart, the late Shariff Nassir of mpende msipende clarion, later adopted by former Kwale Senator the late Boy Juma Boy.

Joho and his supporters described his brand of politics as pragmatic. They say Joho is a flexible leader who prioritizes outcomes or benefits for his people over ideology.

Crying more

CS Joho claims to be a political disciple of ODM leader Raila Odinga, who has in the past joined his fierce opponents. He says, like Raila, he would be ready to build bridges.

In the past few days, Joho’s maxim kama mbaya, ni mbaya. Kama ni noma ni noma (If it is bad, so be it. If it is chaos, so be it) in defence of Ruto has sparked debate on online platforms.

He said government operatives will strongly respond to what is alleged.

“We have mouths like you. You are on social media, but we are on the ground,” he said.

In what the so-called online warriors have described as crying more than the bereaved, Joho said unpatriotic Kenyans were tarnishing Ruto and his government’s image overseas.

He appeared irked by a section of Kenyans when he claimed that those loudest on social media attacking Ruto were using Wi-Fi provided by the government.

Joho mocked those cyberbullying or “greeting” via MPesa, challenging those sending him a shilling to increase the amount to Sh100.

“I will come for you,” Joho told the online users.

On Friday, Joho appeared to tone down, hinting that his outburst was because of the embarrassment he was subjected to in New York by investors who read only bad things about Kenya in the online space.

He said it was important for every Kenyan to realize that they have a contribution to make in wooing investors into the country, saying that there was a need for all citizens to market the country positively.

“Let us be responsible. It is our country, we cannot have another Kenya. One year wasted is far too long for future generations,” he said.

Joho has used his docket to traverse the country and propagate Ruto’s agenda, defend the broad-based government, and attack former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for allegedly propagating tribalism.

“You grow onions here, do you ask what tribe your buyers belong to or do you just take their money?” he charged.

Joho’s praise of Ruto and his government is a stark difference from barely two years ago when he vowed not to support what he said was a “stone age wheelbarrow” ideology.

“This is the only country where someone takes to social media anatengeza kaburi na kuombea viongozi mabaya, you will not remove this government using social media,” Joho said in part.

In July 2024, after the Gen Z protests, Joho came out with guns blazing harshly criticizing Ruto and his government. He claimed in his life, he had never seen a liar, corrupt, and tribal person like Ruto.

During the presidential campaign, in May 2022, Joho also branded Ruto as the most corrupt and dishonest person he had ever seen.

“Maisha yangu tangu nizaliwe sijawahi ona mtu muongo, mfisadi, baradhuli...kama William Samoei Ruto,” he said in part.

In November 2021, Joho harshly responded to claims of engaging Ruto ahead of the 2022 general election. He said he had nothing to discuss with the then DP.

“I don’t even dream of engaging with DP Ruto. What will I discuss with him? What will he give me? A wheelbarrow? I played with a wheelbarrow a long time ago as a child,” he said.

During his vetting, Joho was asked to explain how he would engage with President Ruto who he had harshly criticized in the past but noted that “only a fool does not change his mind.”

“I have been a big critic of this government. Now, I have an opportunity to create a difference. I will do exactly that,” Joho responded.

Critics say Joho’s political modus operandi presents him as unprincipled and guided by selfish interests due to his family business empire’s run-ins with the State agencies after Ruto rose to power.

During the vetting for the Cabinet post, Joho disclosed that he is worth Sh2.36 billion spreading in the shipping and logistics business, property, valuables, cash in banks, and shareholding in the family business.

His family’s business empire came under threat after State agencies like Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) cancelled leases and contracts worth billions of shillings linked to the port of Mombasa.

Joho family’s Autoports Terminal Limited (APTL) and Kenya Railways Corporation (KR) deal for the transportation of cargo by the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) came under sharp focus.

In the special audit report dated August 10, the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) said the contractual agreement was not transparent and could expose the government and taxpayers to litigation risks.

The report said KR could be losing revenue due to the government as a result of irregular leasing of the Nairobi Freight Terminal (NFT) to M/s Autoports Freight Terminal Limited.

Joho’s family has also lost the battle to develop the second grain bulk handling terminal at the port of Mombasa after KPA decided to review all land leases at the port. The family empire seeks to develop the grain handling terminal at the port at Sh5.9 billion.

Audit trail

Currently, Portside and KPA are locked in a legal battle after the latter suspended the 20-year lease granted to the firm on June 30, 2022. KPA leased Shed Five, which is 100,000 square feet, and Shed Six which is 70,000 square feet, in a deal that was to start from July 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, Autoports’ deal to transport South Sudan cargo by SGR from the port and handle it at the NFT leased from KR was also questioned with State agencies pushing for its cancellation.

The audit highlighted irregularities in KR, as a procuring entity, entering into a contract with M/s Autoports on terms that were not approved by the board.

It said that the procedure followed to have a contractual agreement between KR and M/s Autoports Freight Terminal Limited was not transparent and lacked the requisite documents with a clear audit trail as opposed to the similar agreement between KR and M/s Grain Bulk Handlers Limited (GBHL).

Mombasa lawyer Abubakar Yusuf says Joho would do everything to ensure the success of Ruto because it would guarantee him a post in post-2027 polls.

“What Joho is doing is nothing new in politics. Ruto and Raila Odinga attacked each other and have closed ranks. Raila and Uhuru fought fiercely and in 2018 they had a handshake,” Yusuf said.

Coast Human Rights Coordinator Julius Ogogoh says Joho had the right to support whoever he wants, but as a public officer, he cannot threaten those with divergent opinions.