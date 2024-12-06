Wandayi: This is my 100 days achievement

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi. [File, Standard]

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has outlined what he terms as notable milestones achieved within his first 100 days in office.

Wandayi, who assumed office in early August, said he has spearheaded the launch of new projects and reactivated stalled ones to address the high cost of electricity and ease the financial burden on taxpayers.

In an interview with The Standard on Thursday, Wandayi stated that the ministry had prioritised transitioning Kenya to renewable energy consumption, a move aimed at reducing electricity costs.

He said the ministry had initiated several projects, including installing solar grids in public institutions such as schools and hospitals to provide clean energy.

“The ministry has unlocked the processing of tenders for the implementation of the Kenya Off-Grid Access Project (KOSAP), a World Bank-funded initiative to provide electricity access in underserved counties. This includes 114 solar mini-grids in 12 counties and solar installations in 343 public institutions, including schools, health facilities, and administration offices, across 14 counties,” he said.

Despite these initiatives, the ODM politician, who serves in President William Ruto’s “broad-based” government, has faced criticism. His defence of the controversial Adani Group deal with the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) drew public ire. President Ruto later cancelled the project.

Parliament has also accused the energy sector of contributing to high power costs, which it says are driving away investors and exacerbating Kenyans' economic struggles.

Amid frequent nationwide power outages in recent months, Wandayi pledged to bring stability to the energy supply.

His ministry, he noted, has overseen the commencement of the 35 MW OrPower Geothermal Power Plant in Menengai after facilitating the approval for a change in ownership to Kaishan and utilising insurance risk guarantees.

Additionally, Wandayi highlighted measures to stabilise the power supply in Western Kenya, which often experiences prolonged blackouts. These include completing the 90-kilometre 220kV Ortum-Kitale transmission line and the Kitale Substation.

“We have also facilitated the completion of the 120-kilometre 132kV Sultan Hamud-Oloitoktok transmission line and signed an Sh11.2 billion concessional loan agreement with AFD and the French Treasury to support the construction of the National Control Centre by KETRACO,” he said.

On clean energy, Wandayi announced the ministry’s efforts to consolidate inter-agency collaboration to enhance bioethanol production from sugar factories and other feedstocks. The bioethanol will be used for clean cooking and blended with petroleum for transportation.

Regionally, Wandayi said he had facilitated the stabilisation of oil importation arrangements for Uganda, allowing the country to ship all its petroleum products through the Port of Mombasa.

“They will now import all product grades—petrol, diesel, and jet fuel—independently. This has significantly improved bilateral relations between our two governments,” he said.