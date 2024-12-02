Raila: ODM will field aspirants for all seats in 2027

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga and other party leaders during their party Deputy Godfrey Osotsi thanks giving ceremony at Chavakali Boys high school in Vihiga county on December 1, 2024. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The ODM party will field candidates in all seats for the 2027 general elections, despite its alliance with the Kenya Kwanza government.

According to Raila Odinga, the ODM is ready to contest the elections following the party’s successful grassroots polls.

Speaking yesterday in Vihiga during the thanksgiving event for the new ODM deputy party leader, Godfrey Osotsi, Raila said the party will be stronger for the upcoming polls.

“I want that in 2027, ODM will take over the leadership of the nation,” said Raila.

Raila explained that his decision to run for the African Union Commission chairmanship was to bring change to the institution.

“Elders from Africa visited me and told me to go and clean up the mess at the African Union in Addis Ababa, a call that I agreed to,” Raila said.

The former Prime Minister urged voters in Western Kenya to join other regions such as Nyanza, Nairobi, and the Coast, which have significant backing for the Orange party.

He stated that the party has devised a new strategy aimed at capturing power in the next General Election, which began with last week’s grassroots polls.

He added that these grassroots polls would be elevated to the national level, where new party officials would be democratically elected.

“The new office bearers will make the party vibrant as it seeks to enlist new members in the Western region and beyond,” said Raila.

The former PM also urged ODM MPs to protect devolution, which he said is under threat.

“We said the minimum county allocations from the national government should be 15 per cent of the budget, but in truth, it should be raised to 30 per cent. Some MPs are fighting the devolution we fought for,” said Raila.

He urged the National Assembly to push for increased funding in the 2025/26 financial year to foster economic growth in the counties.

Senator Osotsi pledged his commitment to help the party grow and unite Kenyans.

“I promise I will not let the party down, and I will use this opportunity to make ODM stronger in the region and the country,” said Osotsi.

He also announced his intention to vie for the Vihiga gubernatorial seat, to replace Wilber Ottichilo, who is serving his final term.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati said ODM will be the party to watch in the next polls as it will outperform others.