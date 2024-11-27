KMPDU warns of health services shutdown in December

KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atella during a press briefing on November 27, 2024. [ Collins Oduor, Standard]

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has issued a strike notice set for December.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, KMPDU Secretary-General Davji Atella urged medical interns to stay home effective immediately, citing a four-month delay in salary payments.

"As a union, we find these inhumane acts by a government that shows no regard for its healthcare workers unacceptable. We demand the immediate payment of intern doctors' salaries at the rate agreed upon seven years ago," Atella stated.

"The government must decide in the coming days whether it wants doctors in hospitals or not," he added.

This decision comes after the death by suicide of Francis Njuki Gachimo, an intern pharmacist at Thika Level 5 Hospital, on Monday. His death follows a similar incident two months ago involving Dr. Desiree Moraa.

"On May 8, 2024, we called off our 56-day strike after the government promised to resolve the impasse within 60 days. Seven months later, we are still waiting. How many more medical interns must die before this government keeps its promises? We demand an end to this culture of lies," Atella lamented.

Under the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between doctors and the Ministry of Health, intern doctors were entitled to a monthly salary of Sh206,000.

However, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) reduced this amount to between Sh47,000 and Sh70,000, sparking outrage among healthcare workers.

On October 31, the High Court ordered SRC and KMPDU to begin negotiations and reach a resolution within 90 days.