The Standard

Ambassador Meg Whitman vows to stay put amid online backlash

By Patrick Vidija | 2h ago
US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman during a radio interview at Spice FM on May 15, 2024. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman has vowed to remain in her post despite growing online criticism.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Whitman reaffirmed her commitment to advancing America's shared goals of increased prosperity, security, and respect for democratic values in Kenya.

The Ambassador has faced a wave of backlash on social media, with many Kenyans calling for her resignation following Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election.

The hashtag Resign Meg Whitman trended on X, with many Kenyans speculating that she may be recalled next year.

Whitman has been a target of criticism for the past two years over her perceived “meddling” in Kenya’s domestic affairs and her outspoken support for President William Ruto.

Last year, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga publicly criticized Whitman for describing the 2022 presidential election as ‘the most free and credible’ and called her a ‘rogue’ ambassador.

"Tell the rogue ambassador that Kenya is not the United States and Kenya is not a colony of the United States," Raila said during the devolution conference.

"Keep your mouth shut when you are here; otherwise, we will call for your recall,” Raila said.

Whitman, who was present at the Bomas of Kenya in 2022 during the election results announcement, has since become a staunch ally of President Ruto.

She has praised him as ‘strong, smart, strategic, and someone who gets things done’, drawing accusations that Ruto is Whitman’s ‘puppet’ and, by extension, Washington's.

In response to the criticism, Whitman stated that, like all US ambassadors, she is serving at the request of the President of the United States.

“The American people have spoken and a new president will be inaugurated in January. Meanwhile, my team and I continue to work on advancing our nations' shared goals of increased prosperity, security, and respect for democratic values,” she said.

Whitman emphasised the long-standing and strong relationship between the United States and Kenya, noting that the partnership has grown over the past 60 years and enjoys broad support from political leaders in both countries.

"Our relations have never been stronger and I am confident this trajectory will continue," she added.

Whitman was confirmed by the US Senate in a unanimous vote as the 18th US Ambassador to Kenya on July 14, 2022, and presented her credentials to then-President Uhuru Kenyatta on August 5, 2022.

She brings substantial leadership experience from her time in Silicon Valley, where she led both start-ups and large multinational corporations.

Unlike some of her predecessors, who were often vocal in their criticism of corruption and human rights abuses in Kenya, Whitman has prioritised commercial diplomacy and has worked to encourage American businesses to invest in the country.

While she has raised concerns about human rights violations, such as state-sanctioned abductions and the treatment of youthful protesters in June and July, some Kenyans have criticised her response as insufficient or delayed.

With a change in US leadership expected, many speculate that Whitman may soon be recalled.

There is growing sentiment that Ruto, already facing criticism from disenfranchised youth, will no longer enjoy the same level of US support, and some hope this could reduce foreign interference in Kenya’s internal affairs.

Related Topics

Meg Whitman US Ambassador to Kenya Donald Trump Victory Meg Whitman Recall
.

Latest Stories

Kanja denies police have hand in abductions amidst public outcry
Kanja denies police have hand in abductions amidst public outcry
National
By Fred Kagonye
38 mins ago
Government advocates for 'Buy Kenya-Build Kenya' at construction expo
Real Estate
By Patrick Vidija
1 hr ago
Big win for Ruto as court paves way for GMO food
National
By Fred Kagonye
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Dislike for Meg Whitman pushes some Kenyans to celebrate Trump win
By Brian Otieno 2 hrs ago
Dislike for Meg Whitman pushes some Kenyans to celebrate Trump win
Treasury CS spells out plans to lay ground for steady economic growth
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Treasury CS spells out plans to lay ground for steady economic growth
Millie Odhiambo: 'Bad girl's' lessons in politics, shock of being assigned many boyfriends
By Nzau Musau 2 days ago
Millie Odhiambo: 'Bad girl's' lessons in politics, shock of being assigned many boyfriends
Ruto wades into Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment
By Kamau Muthoni and Fred Kagonye 2 days ago
Ruto wades into Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved