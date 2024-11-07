Ambassador Meg Whitman vows to stay put amid online backlash

US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman during a radio interview at Spice FM on May 15, 2024. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman has vowed to remain in her post despite growing online criticism.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Whitman reaffirmed her commitment to advancing America's shared goals of increased prosperity, security, and respect for democratic values in Kenya.

The Ambassador has faced a wave of backlash on social media, with many Kenyans calling for her resignation following Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election.

The hashtag Resign Meg Whitman trended on X, with many Kenyans speculating that she may be recalled next year.

Whitman has been a target of criticism for the past two years over her perceived “meddling” in Kenya’s domestic affairs and her outspoken support for President William Ruto.

Last year, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga publicly criticized Whitman for describing the 2022 presidential election as ‘the most free and credible’ and called her a ‘rogue’ ambassador.

"Tell the rogue ambassador that Kenya is not the United States and Kenya is not a colony of the United States," Raila said during the devolution conference.

"Keep your mouth shut when you are here; otherwise, we will call for your recall,” Raila said.

Whitman, who was present at the Bomas of Kenya in 2022 during the election results announcement, has since become a staunch ally of President Ruto.

She has praised him as ‘strong, smart, strategic, and someone who gets things done’, drawing accusations that Ruto is Whitman’s ‘puppet’ and, by extension, Washington's.

In response to the criticism, Whitman stated that, like all US ambassadors, she is serving at the request of the President of the United States.

“The American people have spoken and a new president will be inaugurated in January. Meanwhile, my team and I continue to work on advancing our nations' shared goals of increased prosperity, security, and respect for democratic values,” she said.

Whitman emphasised the long-standing and strong relationship between the United States and Kenya, noting that the partnership has grown over the past 60 years and enjoys broad support from political leaders in both countries.

"Our relations have never been stronger and I am confident this trajectory will continue," she added.

Whitman was confirmed by the US Senate in a unanimous vote as the 18th US Ambassador to Kenya on July 14, 2022, and presented her credentials to then-President Uhuru Kenyatta on August 5, 2022.

She brings substantial leadership experience from her time in Silicon Valley, where she led both start-ups and large multinational corporations.

Unlike some of her predecessors, who were often vocal in their criticism of corruption and human rights abuses in Kenya, Whitman has prioritised commercial diplomacy and has worked to encourage American businesses to invest in the country.

While she has raised concerns about human rights violations, such as state-sanctioned abductions and the treatment of youthful protesters in June and July, some Kenyans have criticised her response as insufficient or delayed.

With a change in US leadership expected, many speculate that Whitman may soon be recalled.

There is growing sentiment that Ruto, already facing criticism from disenfranchised youth, will no longer enjoy the same level of US support, and some hope this could reduce foreign interference in Kenya’s internal affairs.