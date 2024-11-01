Ruto takes a swipe at Gachagua as he urges Kindiki to deliver

President William Ruto and deputy Kithure Kindiki during his (Kindiki's) swearing- in at KICC, Nairobi. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

President William Ruto has urged his deputy, Professor Kithure Kindiki, to help fulfill the Kenya Kwanza agenda, calling for unity and equal service to all Kenyans.

Speaking during Kindiki’s swearing-in at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Friday, Ruto expressed frustration over the past two years, hinting at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s lack of support in advancing government projects.

"I need your voice, to speak about the things we are doing. I have almost become a lone voice, speaking about our Cabinet’s agenda,” said Ruto.

“I know you’re eloquent and intelligent, my brother. I’m confident you’ll fill the gap I’ve felt.”

No bias

Ruto also highlighted the importance of serving all Kenyans without bias.

“We are here to serve all Kenyans—not ourselves, not our families or regions, but the Republic of Kenya,” he said.

Femicide

The president also addressed Kenya’s escalating femicide cases, directing security agencies to act firmly against perpetrators.

“The DCI and all investigative authorities must tackle this rise in violence decisively,” he said

Hailing Kindiki as a dedicated professional and patriot, Ruto expressed confidence in his ability to deliver.

“My brother Abra K, welcome to the service of this great nation, Kenya. There is much to be done to set our nation on the path of prosperity. I wish you success as you disperse your duties in the office you have assumed today,” he concluded.

Ruto nominated Kindiki as his deputy last month, setting the pace for his approval by Parliament and gazettement, following Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment.