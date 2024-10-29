The Standard

Public participation in Gachagua impeachment was flawed, his lawyers say

By Mate Tongola | 25m ago
Impeached Deputy President RIgathi Gachagua with his lawyer Paul Muite. [Collins Kweyu Ogina. Standard]

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday mounted a vigorous defense against his removal from office, challenging the public participation process.

His legal team argued that the process was flawed and lacked adequate public participation.

“In these proceedings, we are witnessing a scenario where an impeachment process, which should be legislative, has turned into a project involving all branches of government.

This impeachment of the Deputy President risks being seen as a government initiative, which goes against what our laws clearly outline. Consequently, the government, which should lead in upholding the law, may become its principal violator,” argued Lawyer Kibe Muingai.

"How would justice be served if a decision could be made at halftime, before the game is concluded?" he questioned, arguing that the lack of public involvement risked undermining the legitimacy of the decision.

Represented by a legal team led by Paul Muite, Gachagua argued before Justices Eric Ogola, Anthony Mrima, and Freda Mugambi that Kithure Kindiki, nominated by President William Ruto as the DP’s successor, was unfit for the role.

“The name submitted to Parliament is not capable of replacing the Deputy President of Kenya if this court dismisses our petition,” stated lawyer Ndegwa Njiru.

Gachagua’s legal team further sought conservatory orders to suspend the impeachment, contending these were essential to protect their client’s rights.

Lawyer Elisha Ongoya criticised Kindiki’s appointment as "unprecedented," raising concerns about how quickly President Ruto had obtained the necessary clearances. "Considering the unusual hurry to impeach Gachagua, I thought the country had become super-efficient," he remarked.

The court adjourned for 45 minutes before resuming at 4.00pm.

Related Topics

Gachagua's impeachment Kithure Kindiki High Court
.

Latest Stories

Solar solutions push to reduce post-harvest losses in farming
Solar solutions push to reduce post-harvest losses in farming
Business
By David Njaaga
15 mins ago
Public participation in Gachagua impeachment was flawed, his lawyers say
National
By Mate Tongola
25 mins ago
Residents demand power restoration after two weeks in the dark
Nyanza
By James Omoro
37 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Devani walked free from Sh7.6bn Triton scam
By Francis Ontomwa and Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
Premium How Devani walked free from Sh7.6bn Triton scam
Rebirth of Pentagon? Inside Ruto's push to form new alliances
By Steve Mkawale 2 hrs ago
Premium Rebirth of Pentagon? Inside Ruto's push to form new alliances
How bottom-up plan turned into top-up mission
By Denis Kabaara 2 hrs ago
Premium How bottom-up plan turned into top-up mission
DP impeachment: My two cents on the law, lawyers and economics
By XN Iraki 2 hrs ago
Premium DP impeachment: My two cents on the law, lawyers and economics
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved