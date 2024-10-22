Methu: Senators were paid off to impeach Gachagua

Kiambu Senator Karungu Wa Than'gwa (left) and Nyandarua Senator John Methu at Parliament buildings, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Two Senators allied to ousted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua sensationally claimed that there was massive behind-the-scenes lobbying on Thursday to influence the outcome of the impeachment process at the Senate.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu claimed that there was a never-before-seen lobbying, which also involved colossal amounts of money, of up to Sh10 million to vote for Gachagua's removal, at the expense of a fair trial.

He made the remarks in a televised interview as Deputy Majority Leader in the Senate, Tabitha Karanja distanced herself from bribery claims saying she was not given any money to support Gachagua’s removal and that she voted out of her own volition.

“A substantive question - between me, who is 33 years old and someone like Senator Karanja, who can change their life by receiving a huge amount of money? Between her and me, who is expected to rush where there is money? It should be me because I need it more and also do not have as much,” said Methu.

“I do not think Sh10 million may change much in the lives of some people but it can for some of us but we stood for justice and again, our people who elected us come first before anything else. If money can be used to betray people or if someone can vote for impeachment to protect personal business, does it mean those things are bigger than the people who elected and put you in that position?” he posed.

Methu said the process to remove Gachagua started long ago and that he is yet to understand why President William Ruto is hell-bent on removing his deputy from the office despite court orders in place.

“What has pained me the most is that some of the people who supported his ouster were from his larger backyard, and even worse, the fact that someone may have been given something to remove him,” he uttered.

But Karanja, who voted in favor of the impeachment, said she personally cannot be ‘bought’ to make an independent decision or in ways that her electorate cannot benefit.

“If there was money that was dished out for this, I did not see it,” she said.

Kiambu Senator, Karungo wa Thang’wa urged Gachagua to stand firm in the midst of the storm, even as he insisted on the need to stand with the people who voted for them. Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua accompanied by wife Dorcas addresses the media moments after he was discharged from Karen hospital. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Before it got to impeachment, Thang’wa said there was intense pressure for Gachagua allies to convince him to resign on several occasions so that he can vie in 2027 and also for him to receive his retirement benefits and gratuity.

“We were asked this by some prominent individuals and we told Gachagua what was happening. Even some of those who voted against the motion had got to a certain point and were also asking him to resign because the pressure they were receiving was too much but we resisted,” said Thang’wa.

“You cannot push me to vacate my seat and then ask me to go and try something else in the next election, yet there are so many people out there seeking to be elected. Being a contender in an election is not a guarantee that someone will be elected. It is thus important to fight for the seat that you have now to the bitter end,” he added.

The Kiambu Senator, who has been a strong defender of Gachagua also regretted there are still people not satisfied with causing harm on Gachagua even after so much money changed hands to impeach him.

Condemning the bribery move, Thang’wa affirmed that he can never agree to be lured to an injustice.

The three who were speaking in the same forum, during the interview on Sunday evening, with Methu saying that one of the issues with some of the Mt Kenya leaders is that they can never question Ruto.

Both Methu and Karanja said they are not privy to what exactly led to the fallout between Ruto and Gachagua.

Methu admitted to have recently spoken with Ruto, as he sought to understand reasons why it had got to impeachment level, yet nothing of the sort happened when they had frosty relations with former President Uhuru Kenyatta. Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja said she met with the President and judging from their two-hour talk, the damage was already done and was irreparable but he did not influence her on which side to support.

“People who got a chance to speak with the President over this impeachment know too well that Ruto did not want to listen to anything surrounding this issue. Church leaders and bishops tried to mediate but the President stood firm on his decision. Gachagua also personally tried to talk to him but he said he cannot work with him but did not explain the reasons why,” said Methu.

The Senator held that the President should have worked with Gachagua to the end of the term since they were elected together saying that the deputy is the chief assistant and should have probably reduced his tasks, like it happened with Uhuru as opposed to bundling out of office.

He also revealed that before impeachment, a parliamentary group was held for Rift Valley leaders and they said they would not sign the impeachment motion before their Mt Kenya counterparts and so was the case for ODM leaders, on top of money that was being circulated.

Karanja also said she met with the President and judging from their two-hour talk, the damage was already done and was irreparable but he did not influence her on which side to support.

She said that at some point, Gachagua called all Mt Kenya Senators and most of the issues they deliberated on revolved around the region and its leadership.

Karanja said that some 10 Senators also met with Interior Cabinet Secretary and the Deputy President elect, Kithure Kindiki, where they were informed of the situation at hand but urged them to make an independent decision on the matter.

“As Senators and leaders, we have gone through so much stress owing to the status of their relations. Nobody knows how it started because the two of them do not say what exactly happened but I personally believe it must have been a very big issue,” she said.

Karanja explained that she voted for Gachagua’s impeachment to strike a balance and as part of ensuring peace prevails in the county, now and beyond.

“Some of those who voted against the impeachment did so for the sake of 2027, I did not. I just want to ensure the wellbeing of my people. Should I be voted out, I do not care. In fact, I have to think twice in 2027, whether I need to be elected,” she said.

Thang’wa and Methu also questioned the speed that came with the impeachment and the subsequent appointment saying the law provides for a longer time frame within which a replacement should have been made.