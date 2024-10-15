Kithure Kindiki: The man, the myth, the next deputy president?

Interior CS Prof Kithure Kindiki. [File, Standard]

Power is elusive—it comes swiftly and can vanish just as fast. In Kenya, it might disappear through an impeachment.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua could attest to this as he faces a Senate impeachment trial this week. By Thursday 9 pm, he will know his fate on whether senators uphold the motion for his ouster, or overturn the National Assembly's decision.

Behind the scenes, intense lobbying for his position is underway, with various regions gunning for representation. Leading the list of potential successors is Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, The Standard has learned.

Just last month, Members of Parliament from the Mt. Kenya West region endorsed Kindiki as their preferred link to President William Ruto, praising his ability to represent the region’s interests within the national government.

"As elected representatives from this region and its diaspora, we unanimously resolve that our link to the Executive should be Interior CS Kithure Kindiki, whose role includes coordinating national government functions across the country," said the MPs, led by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

It’s no surprise that Kindiki is a frontrunner for the Deputy President position.

Ahead of the 2022 General Election, MPs recommended him as Ruto’s running mate. The selection committee favored the former Tharaka Nithi Senator for his loyalty, temperament, experience, and public record. His selection would have also positioned Mt. Kenya East—a key voting bloc—as a power center in the new administration.

However, Ruto ultimately settled on Gachagua, and Kindiki missed the opportunity. Yet, the tides may be turning in his favor again.

Last week, political analyst Barack Muluka told The Standard that Kindiki’s potential appointment as Deputy President has been a long-standing plan.

"It should not surprise us at all. This is what we have been working toward. Before these events, there was a meeting of 48 MPs from Mt. Kenya East. These were not spontaneous happenings; they were clearly planned and choreographed," Muluka said.

Dismas Mokua, a political risk analyst, also sees Kindiki as a strong candidate, citing his academic credentials and public service record.

"The next Deputy President needs to symbolise national unity, embody meritocracy, and bring political capital. He might not necessarily come from Mt. Kenya, but he must inspire confidence," Mokua noted.

Another expert, Herman Manyora has also praised Kindiki's qualifications. "He has substantial experience as a university professor. When you combine that with his decade-long tenure in the Senate, serving as Majority Leader and Deputy Speaker, he is more than qualified to serve as Kenya’s second-in-command," Manyora remarked in 2022.

Critics, however, argue that Kindiki may lack the political clout needed for the DP role. Some political honchos suggest he excels more as a thinker and implementer.

Kindiki’s Profile

Kithure Kindiki currently serves as the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, a position he has held for two years. He oversees key government policies on security and administration.

Before this role, he served as the Senator for Tharaka Nithi County, winning elections in 2013 and 2017.

He also held roles as Senate Deputy Speaker and Senate Majority Leader.

Kindiki holds a Bachelor of Law from Moi University, a Master’s degree in Law, and a Ph.D. in International Law from the University of Pretoria, South Africa.

Observers note that Kindiki has enjoyed President Ruto’s support, having been part of the president’s legal team during his defense at the International Criminal Court (ICC) over crimes against humanity charges.

Kindiki has also been credited for his efforts against banditry in the country. In April 2023, he told Senators that the Interior Ministry had made significant progress in identifying those behind the attacks.

"We have on our radar several politicians whose activities are linked to supporting and funding banditry. Soon, we will bring the key figures to justice," he said.