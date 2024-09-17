Ruto chairs first Cabinet meeting since forming broad-based government

President William Ruto leads Cabinet in a word of prayer on Tuesday, September 17 at State House, Nairobi. [Courtesy, PCS]

President William Ruto is chairing the first Cabinet sitting since the formation of a broad-based government.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed confirmed that the meeting is underway at State House, Nairobi.

Though not the first time the president is meeting the new Cabinet, it is the inaugural sitting expected to take stock, and align what the new Cabinet Secretaries will be tasked with doing.

Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi on Tuesday, September 17. [Courtesy, PCS]

The Standard has learnt that topping today's agenda is the controversial Finance Act 2023, and how the government plans to fund the different projects.

Last month, Ruto met the new Cabinet for an induction session. The August meeting was also attended by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Principal Secretaries.

Labour and Mining Cabinet Secretaries Alfred Mutua and Hassan Joho attend cabinet meeting at State, House Nairobi on Tuesday. [Courtesy, PCS]

The Head of State urged public officers to prioritise job creation for the youth and to steer clear of corruption.