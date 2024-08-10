Ruto says the broad-based government is ready to deliver

President William Ruto with Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi in Murang’a County where he commissioned an electricity distribution project. [PCS]

President William Ruto has emphasised that the broad-based government will help tackle the country's problems through a common approach.

Ruto said he found it prudent to invite his opponents in government to resolve the myriad challenges through their technical advice and approach.

“We shall all be working towards looking for revenue jointly for the interest of development. Instead of being referred to as Zakayo let them join me in the government,”

Speaking in Murang’a during a development tour of Kiharu, Mathioya, and Gatanga constituencies, Ruto said since he appointed a broad cabinet, he has trusted that all the expectations will be met in the interest of the citizens.

He launched Mugeka- Kiria ini road, Kabirwa Market, and Kwa Paul -Gitiri- Gatuya road estimated to cost Sh1.1 billion.

Other projects launched included Gatanga water project to fetch water from Ndaka ini dam.

Accompanied by his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, and MPs Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and Dr Edwin Mugo (Mathioya), he said Murang’a will benefit from 20 modern markets worth Sh1.2 billion and several road programmes.

Mau Mau roads, he said, have been allocated Sh1.2 billion to complete 150 kilometres in Murang’a county.

Jamhuri Day celebrations, he said, will be celebrated in Murang'a, as he directed KURA to ensure roads within Murang’a Municipality are tarmacked.

“Murang’a town will be transformed through the provision of electricity connectivity in the neighbouring villages and the tarmacing of roads cutting across the estates,” said Ruto.

Gachagua lauded the Kiharu MP for steering the parliamentary budget and appropriation committee, which has allocated funds to the government for developmental purposes.

“Ndindi is a true leader who has been of much help to President Ruto’s government,” said the DP.

On agriculture, Gachagua said there was a slight problem at Kiru tea factory which will be rectified as we have new directors.

“There are few issues in the tea and coffee sectors that will be resolved to ensure the farmers get the money without the middlemen,” said the DP.

Nyoro said he has the blessing from President Ruto to visit various parts of the county to help understand the needs of Kenyans.

"As a student of Ruto have to visit other areas to understand the feelings of the neighbours," said Ndindi.

Mugo pleaded with the government to ensure Mau Maua road passes through Hembe village which was hived from the earlier plan.

"This is a crucial road in Mathioya we only require the President's directive to KeNHA to include the section,” said Mathioya MP.

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata pleaded with Ruto to support the county government through the provision of medical equipment for Murang’a level five hospital.

“We are expanding the level five hospital focusing on converting it to a referral hospital. We now seek for the support from the national government support with medical equipment,” said Kang’ata.

Cabinet Secretaries who accompanied the President are Alice Wahome (Lands and Housing) Opiyo Wandai (Energy) and Davis Chirchir (Transport).

Leaders present included MPs Joseph Munyoro (Kigumo), Peter Kihungi (Kangema) Mary Wamaua (Maragua) Chege Njuguna (Kandara) and Principal Secretary Alex Wachira(Energy), among others.