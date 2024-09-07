70 pupils still missing as Ruto declares three days of mourning

Homicide detectives gather outside Hillside Endarasha Academy admin block as they wait to establish the fire that has left at least 18 pupils dead and 27 seriously injured. [Amos Kiarie, Standard]

President William Ruto on Friday declared three days of national mourning in honour of the 18 students who tragically lost their lives in a dormitory fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County.

During this period, both the Kenyan flag and that of the East African Community will be flown at half-mast across the country.

"In deep sympathy and in honor of the memory of these innocent lives lost and those who were injured in this tragedy, I, William Samoei Ruto, order and direct that Kenya shall observe three days of national mourning," the President stated.

In a Presidential proclamation, the President also assured the affected families that all public medical resources will be made available to ensure the injured students receive the highest level of care.

He further vowed that those responsible for fire safety and emergency response will be held accountable, stressing that such a catastrophe must never occur again.

Ruto described the deaths of the 17 students as an "unfathomable tragedy," leading the nation in mourning their loss.

The declaration came amid reports that 70 learners are still unaccounted for following the tragic fire incident.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said 27 pupils have been hospitalised in various health facilities while 37 have been placed in the care of their parents.

According to the DP, authorities have been able to account for the whereabouts of 86 learners.

Yesterday, as the government struggled to find out the whereabouts of the missing learners, distraught parents pitched a tent at the school with the hopes that they would find answers.

This came amid fears that the death toll might be higher as detectives continued with their investigations.

The government, however, believes some parents could have taken their children away from the institution in the night after the incident.

"We are working to keep track of every child. We are asking parents who may have picked up their children, and members of the community who may have helped last night at the Hillside Academy that was burned down, to please help us account for all the students. Our goal is to make sure we know where all the students are to provide the best support in response to this tragedy," said Gachagua.

He described the incident as unfortunate and pledged to ensure that an investigation is done to unearth the cause of the inferno that has left families grieving.

According to reports by the police, the average age of the deceased is about 9.