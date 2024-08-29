Two Kenyans stranded in Saudi Arabia over Sh1.08 million 'debt'

Evanson Kariuki and Said Olunga have been stranded in the Gulf nation for years after their former employer filed a case against them claiming they owe him Sh540,265. [Courtesy]

Two Kenyans stranded in Saudi Arabia have appealed for the government’s intervention to return home after they were barred from leaving over Sh1.08 million ‘debt’.

Evanson Kariuki and Said Olunga have been stranded in the Gulf nation for years after their former employer filed a case against them claiming they owe him 15,750 Riyals each (Sh540,265).

Kariuki claims their contract was terminated by the employer after they inquired about partial salary payments and failure to renew their Saudi’s Residence Identity Card commonly known as Iqama.

“The employer filed a case against us in court claiming that we owe him money and a travel ban was issued against us. We cannot travel back yet we do not know why they are asking for the money,” said Kariuki.

Kariuki, 32, and Olunga, 48, who hail from Nairobi and Kakamega respectively travelled to Saudi Arabia in November 2020 to work as truck drivers on a two-year contract.

Before the end of November 2022, the employer terminated the contracts over what the two said stemmed from their inquiry over delayed salaries and non-renewal of residence cards. “We were not being given full salary and our identity documents were not being renewed so we could not send money back home. When we inquired about it, our passports were withheld and truck keys taken,” said Kariuki.

Contract documents between the two Kenyans and the transport company show they were hired on a monthly salary of 1200 Saudi Riyals (Sh41,164) and food allowance of 200 Saudi Riyals (Sh6,860).

Olunga claims they were being paid 800 Riyals instead of the agreed 1400 Riyals after the employer said that the deductions were used to settle their traffic violation fees.

Initially, they were about seven Kenyans but some were deported back, leaving the duo at the mercy of the employer. Kariuki said they reported the matter to Kenya’s Labour Attaché’ in Saudi Arabia who advised them to lodge a case against the company in the country's labour office.

“Initially, we were seven people but five people were arrested and later deported but the employer filed a case against the two of us claiming we owed them 15,750 Riyals (Sh540,265) each. They said it was company procedure," he said.

He further claimed their passports were confiscated by the employer for a year before they were handed back to them and instructed to go to the embassy to seek help. "We have suffered a lot and at this point, we just need help to come back home,” said Kariuki who was a taxi driver.

Kariuki claimed the company presented documents in court with their names and signatures. "The signatures were forged because the documents were written in Arabic. We have never signed anything without translation,” he said.

The two are now relying on well-wishers. “Every time we visit deportation offices, we are told there is a travel ban and that we should first clear with the company," said Olunga formerly a driver in Kakamega.

The two call on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to intervene. “I am a father of six. My family is suffering. I am not able to provide for them or pay school fees. We just want to go back home. We are not even interested in the salary arrears,” said Olunga.