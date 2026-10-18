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Ruto takes over Sh800m stadium project in West Pokot

By David Njaaga | Oct. 18, 2026
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An aerial view of the ongoing construction of Makutano Stadium in Kapenguria, West Pokot County, which will receive Sh800 million from the National Government for completion.

President William Ruto has pledged Sh800 million to complete Makutano Stadium in West Pokot County, taking over a project that had been under the county government.

Ruto announced the funding on October 16, after inspecting construction work at the 10,000-seater stadium in Kapenguria Constituency during his development tour of the county.

The National Government will assume responsibility for completing the facility, which is intended to provide space for sporting activities and help nurture talent among young people.

The stadium funding adds to a series of infrastructure projects the President assessed during his tour, including roads, electricity connections, markets and student accommodation.

Ruto also inspected the 35-kilometre Kopasi River-Lomut-Sigor-Marich Pass road, a Sh4.4 billion project that is 60 per cent complete.

The road forms part of the wider Nakuru-Marich Pass route, which is expected to provide an alternative to the Nakuru-Eldoret road, cut the journey to Lodwar by 70 kilometres and reduce travel time by more than two hours.

The President also assessed construction of the Sh147 million Makutano Modern Market, which is 69 per cent complete and scheduled for completion in December 2026.

The government plans to allocate another Sh300 million for a second market in January 2027 after determining that the ongoing facility would not accommodate the growing number of traders.

In Makutano, Ruto flagged off a Sh335 million Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project targeting 1,719 households.

He later laid the foundation stone for a 580-bed student hostel at the Kenya Medical Training College in Kapenguria. The Sh221 million project falls under the Affordable Housing Programme.

The stadium takeover places sports infrastructure among the investments the National Government has committed to West Pokot as it pursues development projects across the county.

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