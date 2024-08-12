Why the bubbling Gen-Z has lost its heat

Anti-Finance bill protestors match along the streets of Nairobi on June 26, 2024. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The unlikely alliance between President William Ruto and Opposition leader Raila Odinga has brought a surprising calm to the Generation Z (Gen-Z) protests that once shook Kenya to its core.

This political partnership, which many thought impossible, appears to have successfully quelled the fiery demonstrations that culminated in the storming of Parliament on June 25, an event that led President Ruto to take the drastic step of sacking his entire Cabinet under mounting pressure from the youth.

In the wake of these protests, President Ruto was compelled to make a series of significant concessions to address the growing unrest. Among the most critical was his decision not to sign the highly contentious Finance Bill 2024, which had sparked widespread anger among the youth.

The Bill, which proposed a series of new taxes, was seen by many as a direct assault on the already struggling population.

The President’s withdrawal of the Bill marked a major victory for the Gen-Z protesters, who had fiercely opposed its passage. In a further display of responsiveness to the mounting pressure, Ruto made the unprecedented move of dismissing his entire Cabinet, a drastic measure that underscored the severity of the situation.

Additionally, the President took steps to make significant budget cuts, redirecting funds from areas perceived as unnecessary or wasteful towards initiatives aimed at addressing youth unemployment and other pressing socio-economic issues.

This shift in focus was widely interpreted as a direct response to the demands of the protesters, who had called for greater attention to the nation's internal problems. In contrast to those earlier tumultuous days, the most recent planned protests, such as #OccupyStatehouse, #OccupyJKIA, and #NaneNane, have largely fizzled out with little to no significant action.

Additionally, the President took steps to make significant budget cuts, redirecting funds from areas perceived as unnecessary or wasteful towards initiatives aimed at addressing youth unemployment and other pressing socio-economic issues.

This shift in focus was widely interpreted as a direct response to the demands of the protesters, who had called for greater attention to the nation’s internal problems. In contrast to those earlier tumultuous days, the most recent planned protests, such as #OccupyStatehouse, #OccupyJKIA, and #NaneNane, have largely fizzled out with little to no significant action.

The streets that once teemed with angered demonstrators are now mostly quiet, reflecting a notable shift in the approach of Gen-Z activists. In the initial wave of protests, even President Ruto’s strongholds in the Rift Valley—Eldoret, Kericho, Nakuru, and Kitale—weren’t spared from unrest.

Similarly, Raila’s political bases in Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Homa Bay, and other counties, including Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Kakamega, Bungoma, and Nairobi, were scenes of significant turmoil.

However, the intensity of these demonstrations has dramatically decreased, with the latest protests barely making a mark across the country. This newfound calm has been widely attributed to the political deal brokered between Raila and Ruto, which saw the President give key Cabinet positions to four of Raila’s close allies.

Raila's two deputies in ODM, Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, have joined the Cabinet, along with ODM Chairman John Mbadi and National Assembly Majority Leader Opiyo Wandayi. Additionally, Beatrice Askul, an ODM member, was also nominated to the Cabinet, further cementing the political détente between the two leaders.

Peter Kagwanja, a political scientist, believes that the Gen-Z protests are now undermined by the recent appointments made by the President in key areas where the protests were happening.

“The protests have been quelled down by the recent appointments from the main opposition areas, and now the Gen-Zs in those areas are not going for protests, making the initial coordination by the Gen-Zs shaky,” Kagwanja says.

Herman Manyora, a political analyst, however, believes that the Gen-Zs have not relented and are only watching, warning that a bigger storm is yet to be seen. He faulted the government for neglecting the demands of the electorate by appointing the same old faces to the same cabinet.

“The government hasn’t listened to the Gen-Z demands, and so the storm is growing. They have only gone back to re-strategise and will soon come out,” said Manyora.

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo said the Gen-Zs had not quelled their protests. He says the recent #NaneNane protests did not materialise due to the massive deployment of police officers who barricaded main entrances to the CBD.

“The Gen-Zs have not calmed down. It Is just that the police seem to have mastered the tactics used by the young generation,” said Maanzo.

Evans Kimori, a Gen-Z advocate, is however convinced that the Gen-Zs have been left wallowing in a miasma of desperation, anxiety, and confusion.

“There was energy and passion. But without a structured approach and leadership, it was only a matter of time before the momentum was lost. We lacked a unified voice,” he said.