I'm worth Sh31m and don't own a car, says youngest Cabinet nominee

Eric Mugaa, nominee for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, before the Committee on Appointments at the Mini Chambers,County Hall,Nairobi . August 2nd,2024 [Elvis Ogina,,Standard]

Water, Irrigation and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary nominee Eric Muuga has promised to solve Kenya's perennial water shortage, even as he admitted that President William Ruto's dreams of constructing large-scale dams would be untenable.

Muuga, who appeared before the National Assembly's Committee on Appointment for vetting, attributed the challenges in constructing the dams to the rejection of the Finance Bill 2024.

"The State Department of Irrigation has had a budget cut of over Sh1 billion. The State Department of water and sanitation has had a budget cut of Water and Sanitation has had a budget cut of Sh2.7 billion. That means we can't really develop large-scale dams," said Muuga.

He said he would work to complete stalled dam construction projects despite the financial constraints. The 32-year-old, the youngest Cabinet nominee, said he would bank on public-private partnerships to ensure such reservoirs are constructed to enhance water security.

"We will package our products in such a way that will attract public interest in our projects but also ensure that the partnerships do not affect the end user," added a bullish Muuga.

Faced with concerns about taking up such responsibility at his age, Muuga said he was up to the task of reforming the water, sanitation and irrigation sectors and dealing with cartels that have dominated the area.

"Don't look at my size and think you can intimidate me," he said about the cartels, stating that integrity has been a great driving force throughout his professional life.

The civil and water resource engineer highlighted his experience in the water industry, which has seen him work in consultancy in the public and private sectors.

"I have developed a passion to ensure that every Kenyan in my little spot that I have served so far has access to water, which is a human and constitutional right," he added.

With a net worth of Sh31 million, Muuga is the least wealthy nominee who has faced the vetting committee, having acquired the sum from land and farm interests.

"I have chosen to invest instead of buying a car," he told MPs, vowing against accepting a car as a gift, as did Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi.

In 2017, a newly-elected Mwirigi, who did not own a vehicle, earned a vehicle from former President Uhuru Kenyatta as a gift.

Muuga said he would liaise with other ministries to formulate policies that would enable youth employment. By enhancing irrigation, the nominee said agriculture would witness expansion, which would see more youth employed in the sector.