Gangland impunity: Security agencies watch as goons storm churches, schools and funerals

President William Ruto’s regime is rapidly pushing the country into a darker chapter of uncertainties, fear, injuries and death as the government surrenders the security of the country to goons, embedding violence and intimidation into the country’s security landscape through state protection and financial architecture.
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