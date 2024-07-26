The Standard

No more room for corrupt public officers, warns Ruto

By PCS | 1h ago

President William Ruto at Mombasa Showground on July 26, 2024. [Robert Menza, Standard]

The government will soon propose changes to seal loopholes in laws that undermine the fight against corruption, President William Ruto has announced.

Ruto on Friday, July 26, stated that the Executive will collaborate with the criminal justice system to ensure corruption cases are resolved within six months. He averred that those accused of corruption will no longer be able to use injunctions to evade prosecution or delay justice.

“We cannot continue to tolerate those who steal from the public and then obtain injunctions while their cases drag on for years,” he said.

Speaking during an inspection of development projects in Mombasa and Kilifi counties, President Ruto said the legal amendments aim to strengthen integrity and combat corruption.

He was accompanied by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Governors Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa), Gideon Mung'aro (Kilifi), Fatuma Achani (Kwale), Issa Timamy (Lamu), and Godhana Dhadho (Tana River), along with MPs and MCAs.

Public Funds

The President asserted the government's commitment to the prudent use of public funds to ensure Kenyans receive value for their money.

He noted that funds previously earmarked for office renovations, seminars, and vehicles have been redirected to projects that benefit the public.

Additionally, Ruto announced plans to address the challenge of tax expenditures to reduce or eliminate funds spent on tax refunds, describing the current process as opaque. This, he said, will save money for development projects.

He urged leaders and Kenyans to unite and focus their efforts on transforming the country.

Coast Development Projects

He also highlighted the government's investment in blue economy at the Coast to boost residents' incomes. The government is improving infrastructure at five fish landing sites in Lamu, Tana River, Kilifi, Mombasa, and Kwale through a Sh1.2 billion project.  

“Value addition facilities, complete with coolers, will reduce losses and enhance the earnings of fishing communities,” he said.

Plans to build three fish markets in Likoni, Malindi, and Kibuyuni are at an advanced stage, as is the construction of the National Mari-Culture Resources and Training Centre in Shimoni.

Demonstrating the government’s commitment to developing blue economy resources, President Ruto announced the licensing of the first deep-sea vessel for industrial fishing.

“Our goal is to increase the blue economy’s contribution to our country’s income from Sh20b a year to Sh120 billion,” he said.

In Mombasa, the President distributed Sh1.7 billion in grants to 612 fishing groups from Mombasa, Tana River, Kwale, Lamu, and Kilifi, benefiting 19,000 residents.

“The aim is to uplift the living standards of fishing communities by increasing their earnings,” he explained.

In Watamu, Kilifi County, Ruto laid the foundation stone for the Sh50 million Watamu Market, one of eight being built in the county.

Under the ongoing Sh27 billion Last Mile Connectivity program, Kilifi County has been allocated Sh1b to connect an additional 15,000 residents to electricity. The Sh2 billion Baricho Water Project will also address regional water challenges.

Governor Nassir stated that while he previously opposed Ruto’s administration, he is now working closely with the government to transform Mombasa County. He praised efforts to strengthen the blue economy for the people’s benefit.

The Mombasa Governor expressed confidence in Hassan Joho, the Cabinet nominee for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, citing his understanding of the sector’s challenges.

.

.

.

