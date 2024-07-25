The Standard

I have no interest in the Attorney General post, says Kalonzo

By Denis Omondi | 1h ago
Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka. [File, Standard]

Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka has denied ever receiving an offer to serve as Kenya’s next Attorney General, as earlier speculated.

The rumors gained momentum on Wednesday, July 24, after President William Ruto named the second batch of 10 appointees to his new Cabinet leaving two slots vacant, signaling a possible lack of consensus as he reaches out to political players and private sector professionals to form a ‘broad-based’ government.

Kalonzo, a senior counsel, had been touted as a possible fit to become the government’s lead legal advisor before flatly rejecting such a deal during a press conference on Thursday at the Wiper Party headquarters.

“Nobody has offered any position to me or Wiper. This thing about the Attorney General is a mirage. I’ve served as a Vice President and a minister in many portfolios. Surely, do you expect me to go and serve Ruto as Attorney General?” he posed.

 “We are not interested,” added Kalonzo.

The Cabinet slot for East African Community, the ASALs and Regional Developments is also yet to be filled. The post was until recently held by Peninah Malonza who hails from the same region as Kalonzo Musyoka.

According to Kalonzo, President Ruto’s overtures to Opposition political parties is a threat to multi-party democracy that both the government and the opposition pledged to protect through the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO), whose report is under consideration in the National Assembly.

Other leaders present at the press conference cautioned ODM leaders picked for the next cabinet to turn down the offers which they term as a cosmetic way of reacting to more serious demands raised by Kenyans.

“Any person joining Ruto’s regime has in effect endorsed the killing, maiming, abduction and torture of innocent Kenyans. Those of our members who have accepted their nomination to join Ruto’s cabinet are doing so in their individual capacities,” said Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni.

ODM, a major Azimio constituent party, secured four cabinet slots to be filled by its top Party leadership upon successful vetting and approval by the National Assembly.

Hassan Joho, John Mbadi and Opiyo Wandayi have expressed willingness to accept the offers which have caused an implosion within party, and led to isolation of the Raila Odinga-led party within the Azimio coalition.

Deputy Party leader and former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has also bagged a cabinet appointment.

“Whether those appointed will accept the offers, we leave it to their conscience. Ours is the side of the people of Kenya,” said DAP Party leader Eugene Wamalwa.

A section of Azimio allied leaders have also designated Kalonzo as the leader of the coalition party. According to Kioni, this will allow seamless running of the coalition affairs as Odinga intensifies campaigns for the African Union Commission chairperson bid.

