Same old, same old, Kenyans say of Ruto nominees for new Cabinet

A section of protesters march along Moi Avenue, Nairobi, during the anti-government protests on July 16, 2024. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

President William Ruto appears headed for another clash with the youth after many Kenyans expressed displeasure about his first batch of 11 Cabinet Secretary nominees.

A number of Kenyans said the President failed to address the concerns that compelled him to fire his Cabinet. They accused him of recycling his former Cabinet secretaries while also rewarding politicians.

In Rift Valley, a section of residents described Ruto’s nominees as a disappointment to the high expectations that Kenyans had that he would transform his government.

Lawyer Kipkoech Ngetich said the President had not listened to the youth who have been protesting for nearly a month.

Kipkoech said Ruto does not understand the problems flagged by the protests which led to the occupation of Parliament on June 25.

“The reasons the Gen Zs protested is because of bad governance by the leaders whom Ruto has recycled to the Cabinet,” said Kipkoech.

Nakuru Surgeon Dr Magare Gikenyi said the Education nominee Julius Ogamba is not an educationist but a politician.

He noted that Ogamba ran for the Kitutu Chache North parliamentary seat in the 2017 election. He was also the running mate to former Education CS Ezekiel Machogu in the unsuccessful Kisii governor bid in the 2022 election.

Gikenyi said as Kenyans, they expected to see new faces, but Ruto had returned some of the old faces that had allegedly failed Kenyans.

“Ruto has done nothing new. He did not listen to the Gen Zs as he keeps insinuating in all his speeches. There is nothing new that will be brought by the CSs who have been recycled,” he said.

Fatma Baburam, an Eldoret youth, said the President’s choices will not help because Kenyans have a negative mindset about recycled CSs.

She said for the next week, Ruto must show Kenyans that he listens to them.

Meanwhile, leaders in Kericho County have expressed their approval of Ruto’s nominees.

Speaking during the Singoronic Girls’ Annual General Meeting in Kaplelartet Ward, Soin/Sigowet MP Justice Kemei said it is important to fill critical government roles which are essential for policy direction and implementation.

But a legislator who requested anonymity told The Saturday Standard he expects strong resistance when the names are presented before National Assembly for vetting.

“The public had called for a total overhaul but the same minds that Kenyans had rejected have been brought back. People were expecting fresh nominees,” said the MP.

Kimutai Kolum, a farmer in Uasin Gishu, said farmers want a CS who understands and can reason with farmers.

In Trans Nzoia, residents criticized the new list of Cabinet nominees announced by President Ruto.

They expressed their disappointment over the President’s decision to retain Davis Chirchir, Kithure Kindiki, Aden Duale, Alice Wahome, Rebecca Miano and Soipan Tuya.

They argued that the list lacked regional balance.

In the Coast, some described Ruto’s appointments as an insult to Kenyans.

Coast political leaders, religious leaders, Civil Society groups and business people said by reinstating CSs who were at the centre of protests, Ruto had failed to listen to Kenyans.

Questionable conduct

Coast Civil Societies Network on Human Rights Chairman Zedekiah Adika termed the appointments as an injustice to Kenyans.

Adika, who is also Kituo Cha Sheria Programs Officer, said the President had wasted an opportunity to begin on a new slate.

“The appointments are rubbish; it is the worst of them all. Kindiki and Duale dockets have been the most complained about and needed to be investigated, more so Kindiki on the deaths, abductions and maiming of protesters,” said Adika.

He said the CS positions should have been subjected to interviews and competitive vetting to get the right candidates.

He said the return of Duale and Kindiki to the Cabinet is a mistake as the conduct of the two is questionable.

“The President has not used the opportunity to master the character of the people he has chosen. Six of the CS are reshuffled and that is where the problem is. All the CSs need to go,” said Adika.

Adika called on Parliament to conduct a thorough audit of the character and records of the nominees when they get the chance to vet them.

Kilifi Speaker Teddy Mwambire urged Ruto to recall the nominations made to various ministries in government and make more inclusive choices.

Mwabire said the appointments lack ethnic and regional balance, adding that regions like the Coast were not represented.

“There is no way you can purport to be appointing 11 Cabinet Secretaries and out of the eight regions you leave Coast behind. This shows that he does not recognize us and this is frustrating because this is also part of Kenya,” said Mwabire.

In the Mount Kenya region, however, the reappointment of Kithure Kindiki to the Interior Ministry elicited praise from some political leaders.

“We thank President William Ruto for recognizing Prof. Kindiki’s achievements and entrusting him with this important role. We wish Prof Kindiki success as he serves our nation diligently,” said Governor Muthomi Njuki of Tharaka Nithi, Kindiki’s home county.

Kandara celebrations

Gideon Kimathi, an economic advisor in Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s administration, said the region was grateful for the President’s decision to reinstate Kindiki.

“As residents and Njuri Ncheke elders in Meru and this region we are very grateful to President Ruto for hearing our humble prayer to reinstate Prof Kindiki. He is one of the CSs we had requested him to reappoint and we are affirming our support for President Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza government,” he said.

Kimathi said he had noted that the Cabinet Ruto had picked so far was apolitical.

“Kindiki is our mentor and our humble request is for the President to continue mentoring him as Kindiki also mentors us,” Kimathi added.

The return of Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome to the Cabinet led to celebrations in Kandara, Murang’a, her home county.

Some residents said the return of Wahome in the Lands dockets proved she was dedicated in her role.

Peter Kibara said Wahome was a dedicated public servant who President Ruto could not have ignored.

“We have a lot of land problems that Wahome was working to resolve among the Kihiu Mwiri land-buying company and other cartels in various parts of the country,” said Kibara, a resident of Kiharu.

Speaking at her home in Muruka last week, Wahome said she was dedicated to service delivery.

In Nyanza, residents described the new Cabinet as a replica of the old one, terming it an insult to Kenyans.

Speaker of Homa Bay Bunge la Wenye Nchi Walter Opiyo said Ruto had done nothing new by reappointing people whom he sacked a fortnight ago.

Opiyo argued that there was no need for the President to sack Kindiki, Wahome, Chirchir and others only to reappoint them.

“There is nothing new President Ruto has done in the appointment. Why did he sack them if he knew he was going to reinstate them to the Cabinet?” Opiyo asked.

The Secretary of Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims Secretary in Homa Bay Abdul Masud said he expected President Ruto to appoint new faces.

He questioned the criteria Ruto used to reinstate the leaders he had sacked.

“Does it mean there are some people with shares in the government? I fail to understand the reasons for reinstating them,” Masud said.

[Reports by Daniel Chege, Nikko Tanui, Phares Mutembei, Boniface Gikandi, Amos Kiarie, Joackim Bwana, Marion Kithi, Titus Too, Osinde Obare and James Omoro]