Ruto says households affected by floods to get Sh10,000 each

President William Ruto and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki, among other leaders, tour Kiamaiko slums in Mathare on May 6, 2024. [PCS, Standard]

President William Ruto has said households affected by floods in Nairobi will receive Sh10,000 each.

Ruto announced that the money is aimed at easing the financial burden and help families in their recovery process, especially those displaced from their houses.

“Proper planning must include the provision of food, blankets, money, and mattresses to the residents. The 40,000 displaced families will be given Sh10,000 each per household," he said.

"We have 40,000 households who were affected during the evacuation for safety reasons. Every household will receive Sh10,000 to look for alternative housing," he added.

Ruto spoke on Monday afternoon during an impromptu visit to Mathare slums to assess the flood situation and to commiserate with the families.

The Head of State was accompanied by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, and Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga among other officials.

He assured residents of government support and urged them to remain vigilant during the rainy season.

Ruto said the families will also get money for their three-month rent as alternative settlements are sought.

He announced the construction of 20,000 housing units, with 5,000 units in Kibra and 10,000 units in Mwiki, Kasarani.

“Housing project in Mukuru kwa Njenga, which contains a kitchen section, toilet, and bathroom, will be allocated to Mukuru residents in two months. Additionally, a 20-30-story building will be constructed to provide affordable housing to every Kenyan for Sh3,000 per month,' Ruto said.

The President condoled with families that lost their loved ones in Mathare and those who are still searching for their missing kin.

He asked county leaders to begin releasing aid to the affected families. Ruto also announced plans to construct classrooms in Nairobi.

“The resumption of schools amid the ongoing floods in Kenya underscores the urgency of resumption for the second term. Sh1 billion has been allocated for the reconstruction of classrooms as plans continue for the resumption of learning,” Ruto said.

The President reiterated his commitment to plant 15 billion trees and also urged Kenyans to join in the exercise to counter the effects of climate change that caused devastating drought for over a year.

He mandated the Nairobi Rivers Commission to construct better channels and make it a place for recreation.

“Community-based organisations will be empowered on matters for Nairobi rivers to help ease and prevent arising calamities in the future,” he said.

Omollo said some 30,000 families evacuated from riparian areas and will be given settlement within one week.

He promised that the families will be supported with food, shelter, medicine and some cash for upkeep.

“Within the next one week we would have resolved all these issues in terms of movement of people to better settlement, in terms of ensuring that people who have moved out of the area are not allowed to come back,” he said.

The PS spoke on Saturday during a visit to Kiamaiko Huruma Evacuation Center, where he assessed the progress of relocating people evacuated from riparian areas.

He urged the people and leaders to support the evacuation programme saying it is for the good of all. Omollo said the exercise will prevent disaster in future.

The PS applauded the government’s plan for affordable and social housing saying the affected families will be prioritized.

“We have a lot of government land around, one being the police depot in Kiamaiko We will use the place to build social housing so that those families that have been displaced will be given the first priority,” he said.

Omollo announced that the housing programme will not only be done in Mathare but in Kibera, Embakasi and other places across the country.

He said the long-term solution is to plant trees along the river to reclaim the land and the waterways.

Omollo assured that the government will design proper settlements and developments that will help in the conservation of the waterways.

Meanwhile, well-wishers have been urged to come forward and help those affected by floods in the country.

The Investment, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano called on the private sector and the community to donate food and non-food items to families affected by the floods.

“Your contribution, no matter how small, will make a significant difference in easing someone’s discomfort. Let us stand together, considering the interests of others and helping those in need,” said Miano.

She was speaking in West Lands, Nairobi during the distribution of 11,813 packs of assorted foodstuffs, beddings, and other essential items to victims of floods.