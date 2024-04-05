Former Riruta MCA Samuel Njoroge, two others found guilty of murder

When Wilson Mwangi, Joyce Njambi and Samuel Njoroge were presented in court over the murder of Lucy Njambi. [File, Standard]

Former Riruta Ward MCA Samuel Njoroge and two other suspects have been found guilty of the murder of Lucy Njambi Nyagiko.

The High Court found Njoroge, his girlfriend Joyce Njambi and one Wilson Mungai guilty of murder of Nyagiko who was kidnapped, raped, doused with acid and left for dead in 2018.

The deceased was allegedly kidnapped from her home in Thindigua estate along Kiambu Road on January 24, 2018, at around 8pm, raped, doused with acid, and left for dead in a coffee plantation near Kamiti corner along the Ruiru-Kiambu road.

She was rescued by a Good Samaritan who rushed her to Kiambu Level 5 Hospital, where she was given first aid, then transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital for specialised treatment. She died on January 26.

Njorege, the court was told he was Njambi’s estranged husband. They had been married since 2012 until late 2017 when they separated.

While Joyce Njambi is said to have been Njoroge’s girlfriend when the incident happened, Wilson Mwangi is said to have been a close friend of the duo.

The three had denied the murder charges leveled against them.

The Presiding Judge Justice Joel Ngugi said the prosecution lined up 38 witnesses against the accused persons.

The judge said although the prosecution evidence contained some discrepancies, he had keenly considered them and other minor contradictions which the defence had made heavy weather of.

“The conclusion is that I find that the Prosecution has proved the case against each of the three Accused Persons beyond reasonable doubt and I hereby convict each of the three Accused Persons of the murder of Lucy Njambi Nyagiko as charged,” the Judge said.