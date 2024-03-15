Maribe hits ground running despite PSC job order

Jacque Maribe when CS Moses Kuria visited Bondeni Vocational Training Center in Nakuru on Thursday. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Journalist Jacque Maribe’s entry into government service has generated controversy after the Public Service Commission dismissed reports of her appointment.

Maribe had confirmed that she is working with the Ministry of Public Service Performance Delivery and Management headed by Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria.

However, PSC, an independent entity within Kuria’s ministry, on Thursday disowned Maribe. “For the record, the said position will be filled through a competitive recruitment process should a vacancy arise,” said chairperson Anthony Muchiri.

But the statement came on a day she accompanied Kuria on a tour of vocation training colleges in Nakuru. Wearing a white suit, she was being driven in a government vehicle. She had a press release that invited the media to cover the event.

For more than five years Maribe’s career has been in limbo as she fought for her life at the High Court after she was charged with Joseph Irungu for the murder of Monicah Kimani. She was acquitted last month but Irungu was sentenced to die.

The Director of Public Prosecutions on February 13 filed a notice of appeal against her acquittal.