The Standard
Premium

Maribe hits ground running despite PSC job order

By Ndung’u Gachane and Julius Chepkwony | 48m ago
Jacque Maribe when CS Moses Kuria visited Bondeni Vocational Training Center in Nakuru on Thursday. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Journalist Jacque Maribe’s entry into government service has generated controversy after the Public Service Commission dismissed reports of her appointment.

Maribe had confirmed that she is working with the Ministry of Public Service Performance Delivery and Management headed by Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria.

However, PSC, an independent entity within Kuria’s ministry, on Thursday disowned Maribe. “For the record, the said position will be filled through a competitive recruitment process should a vacancy arise,” said chairperson Anthony Muchiri.

But the statement came on a day she accompanied Kuria on a tour of vocation training colleges in Nakuru. Wearing a white suit, she was being driven in a government vehicle. She had a press release that invited the media to cover the event.

For more than five years Maribe’s career has been in limbo as she fought for her life at the High Court after she was charged with Joseph Irungu for the murder of Monicah Kimani. She was acquitted last month but Irungu was sentenced to die.

The Director of Public Prosecutions on February 13 filed a notice of appeal against her acquittal.

Related Topics

Jacque Maribe Appointment Jacque Maribe Government Job Jacque Maribe State Job
.

Latest Stories

Cardinal rules State should stop ignoring to end anger over taxes
Premium Cardinal rules State should stop ignoring to end anger over taxes
Opinion
By Ngotho wa Kariuki
48 mins ago
Premium Excessive testing undermines teaching, learning in schools
Columnists
By Kennedy Buhere 
48 mins ago
Premium Money market funds offer a pathway to passive income generation
Opinion
By Julius Kipng’etich
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Raila to know AU bid fate as Executive Council makes decision today
By Brian Otieno 48 mins ago
Premium Raila to know AU bid fate as Executive Council makes decision today
Maribe hits ground running despite PSC job order
By Ndung’u Gachane and Julius Chepkwony 48 mins ago
Premium Maribe hits ground running despite PSC job order
Higher taxes won't cure flagging revenues, Treasury boss admits
By Brian Ngugi 48 mins ago
Premium Higher taxes won't cure flagging revenues, Treasury boss admits
Police deployment to Haiti to proceed on 'by hook or crook'
By Peter Kimani 48 mins ago
Premium Police deployment to Haiti to proceed on 'by hook or crook'
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved