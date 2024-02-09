The truth has set me free, Jacque Maribe speaks on her acquittal

TV journalist Jacque Maribe at Milimani Law Court during the ruling of the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani on Feb 9, 2024. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

TV journalist Jacque Maribe now says it is only the truth that has vindicated her in the murder trial of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

While quoting a biblical verse from John 8: 32, Maribe said, “Actually I have nothing to say but for you shall know the truth and it shall set you free.”

Maribe was acquitted today bringing an end to a six-year journey of the trial.

While delivering her judgment at the Milimani Courts, Justice Grace Nzioka said although the court had found Maribe guilty of giving false information to the police regarding the murder probe, she was not properly charged.

Joseph Irunga aka Jowie was however found guilty of the gruesome murder.

The late Kimani was found dead and her body was dumped in a bathtub at her apartment in Kilimani in 2018.

"The person who killed the deceased did not intend to give her even one minute to survive. It is my considered opinion and finding that the perpetrator intended instant death," Justice Nzioka added.

She said Jowie’s bond has been canceled and he will remain in police custody until March 8, 2024, when he will be sentenced.

According to the prosecution, Maribe was placed at the murder scene and was positively identified by the witnesses in the case.

Maribe was also accused of trying to conceal evidence by burning the clothes Jowie was wearing on the night the incident happened.

The two were also accused of giving false information to police with Maribe being faulted for lying that she never knew that her fiancé had a gun in the house.

The court stated that Jowie shot and injured himself after an argument with Maribe at her house and was rushed to hospital. He was treated and discharged before the duo reported to Lang’ata Police Station claiming he had been shot at by three thugs.

Maribe’s car was traced through CCTV to Lamuria Gardens where the deceased body was found in a bathtub after her brother broke into the house after being unable to reach her.

Maribe’s Father Mwangi Maribe said the six-year trial had tortured them financially and emotionally.

“Despite what we have gone through, we were never in doubt of the outcome, and today we thank God that we can rest,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Maribe’s mother who said despite media hostility, God had granted them another opportunity for new beginnings.

While urging the press to always seek to know the truth before reporting, Maribe’s mother said, “When God chooses your afflictions, it is always for a good reason. Today we can only say it is his doing. Even when the fire appeared to melt our emotions, God has been our rescue.”

Lead lawyer Katwa Kigen said the family would consult before the next course of action.

“We are grateful that the judge has left no stone unturned. Maribe’s conscience has been clear all along and she had no reason to wonder. All I can say is that the case against her had no basis,” Kigen said.