Inside William Ruto's bromance with village elders in 'Tutam' plan

The elderly and persons living with disabilities queue outside a bank agent in Kisii town to receive monthly stipend under the National Government Cash Transfer Programme. [File, Standard]

As the drums of the 2027 General Election beat louder and time edges closer, President William Ruto is leaving nothing to chance in his bid to secure a second term.

Through the National Treasury, the Finance Bill 2026 introduces expanded allocations that appear to prioritise elderly citizens following his political fallout with Gen Z voters.