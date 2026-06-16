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Inside William Ruto's bromance with village elders in 'Tutam' plan

By Juliet Omelo | Jun. 16, 2026
The elderly and persons living with disabilities queue outside a bank agent in Kisii town to receive monthly stipend under the National Government Cash Transfer Programme. [File, Standard]

As the drums of the 2027 General Election beat louder and time edges closer, President William Ruto is leaving nothing to chance in his bid to secure a second term.

Through the National Treasury, the Finance Bill 2026 introduces expanded allocations that appear to prioritise elderly citizens following his political fallout with Gen Z voters.

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Village Elders Finance Bill 2026 William Ruto 2027 Elections
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