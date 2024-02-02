I told him to leave but he refused, woman tells court of her killed lover

When a murder suspect was presented in court. [File, Standard]

A woman has told a Kakamega court that refusal by her lover to leave her house resulted in his death.

Jackline Anyango, while recounting last moments with her boyfriend, Patrick Kipkoskei who was allegedly killed by her other lover Brian Simiyu, said he declined to leave her house despite her appeal.

Appearing before Kakamega High Court Judge Chirchir Chebet, Anyango said she had asked her late boyfriend to leave her house. “I told him to leave my place because I had another guest who was to spend the night at my place and I was sure he had left only for me to find him in the house,” she said.

Kipkoskei, who was a 5th year student at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (Mmust), was found dead and body dumped in the university's neighbourhood on November 19 last year.

She added that she had invited Simiyu without the consent of her other boyfriend Kipkoskei and she knew all was well after he got a text message from Kipkoskei confirming that he had already left.

“We were from an entertainment joint with Simiyu and we had planned to extend the enjoyment at my place. I knew my other boyfriend had gone,” said Anyango.

“After finding him in the house I questioned him on why he didn't leave as I had instructed him but he remained silent. I suspected he was angry with me."

She said both boyfriends refused to leave and Simiyu decided to go for more drinks. “While Simiyu had gone for the drinks I pleaded with Kipkoskei to leave but he insisted we would spend the night at my place,” she said.

Anyango said when Simiyu returned, the two started quarreling and she chased them out.

“They almost fought then I chased them away and locked the gate," she said.

Anyango said she only learnt of Kipkoskei's death the following day after getting calls from his friends and his class representative who later came with the security team and arrested her.

Another witness, Daisy Moraa, another girlfriend to Simiyu, said she didn't know Kipkoskei and Anyango.

She testified that she had been living with Simiyu but on the fateful date of Kipkoskei's murder, she was with another friend.

Moraa said Simiyu came to her house at around 11pm with bloodstains on his face and jacket while barefoot.

“He told me he had been attacked and needed accommodation but I refused to stay with him. I only helped him stretch his hand that had dislocated and asked him to leave,” she said.

On the following day, Simiyu returned to her house with swollen eyes. He then gave her news that a student had been found dead.

"He appeared unwell too, but I didn't sympathise with him,” said Moraa.

She later learnt that Simiyu had been implicated in the death of the said student after he was arrested.

Court documents show that Simiyu murdered Kipkoskei on November 19 last year at Mahiakalo area in Bukhungu location. The matter will be further heard on April 8 and 9.