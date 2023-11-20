The Standard

Two planes crash in Wajir

By Stephanie Wangari | 48m ago
An aircraft that crashed at the Wajir International Airport on Monday, November 20. [Courtesy, Facebook]

At around 11am on Monday, November 20, three people including Arbajahan Ward MCA Abey Jimaale sustained injuries after a helicopter crashed at the Wajir International Airport.

According to a police report seen by the Standard, the helicopter was taking off from the airport and was headed to Arbajahan to evacuate students in flood-stricken areas.

Other occupants in the helicopter were pilots Kiroken and James Ndirangu. 

Captain Kiroken and MCA Jimaale sustained injuries on their heads while Njuguna’s shoulder and right hand were injured.

The trio was rushed to the Wajir County Referral Hospital where they were treated and referred to Nairobi for further treatment.

The scene has since been visited by the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF), Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and police officers.

“It was documented by scenes of crime personnel and then cordoned off awaiting air accident investigators,” reads an excerpt of the police report.

At around 5pm, a plane belonging to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) crashed during take off in the same county.

The plane was airlifting food and medicine to residents of Buna, Wajir North affected by floods.

Several people including members of the Kenya Red Cross have sustained injuries.

