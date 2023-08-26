What bipartisan committee agreed to prioritise at the Bomas dialogue

Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja's brigades head for talks at the Bomas of Kenya on August 9, 2023. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

It is now official. The entrenchment into the Constitution of the Office of Opposition Leader and the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary will be the first order of business when the National Dialogue Committee officially kicks off the talks next week.

At the same time, the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will also be a prime feature of the talks shortly after the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja teams sign the new framework agreement on Wednesday.

But as the teams expressed optimism about the talks, Opposition leader, Raila Odinga and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua were squabbling publicly about the outcome of the dialogue.

“Now Riggy G (Rigathi) there is no problem with having dialogue. Let Kimani Ichungwa, Kalonzo Musyoka, and their teams have the talks. Even if we are not on the same page, just listen. You, President William Ruto, and I should step aside,” said Raila during the burial of freedom fighter Brigadier John Kagwe Kiboko in Kanjuiri, Nyandarua County.

He emphasised that the opposition was not interested in having a share of government positions.

“I don’t want to be a deputy president. I don’t want to be a prime minister. I have been this and more. I no longer have an interest in that. Just be calm and cease claims I want nusu mkate,” he said.

Gachagua replied: “Come we talk but you and your people cannot join our government. It is not possible because there is no constitutional provision and we can’t agree that you mess us up the way you did with Uhuru.”

The dialogue is expected to take off after the Senate ratifies the operations of the National Dialogue team after the process sailed through in the National Assembly.

A source who spoke to The Standard on condition of anonymity revealed that three issues would be considered and executed first before the others that have been clustered differently are addressed.

During a briefing Friday, the dialogue team co-chairs divulged that they had agreed on a new framework agreement to guide the process and that they had concretized the issues to be discussed into one document.

Curiously absent was the majority leader Kimani Ichungwah and Senate majority leader Aaron Cheruiyot from the Kenya Kwanza side as well as Senator Okong’o Omogeni from the Azimio when the technical committee presented its report.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, who was the acting co-chair leading the Kenya Kwanza delegation in light of Kimani Ichung’wah's absence, explained that the committee had agreed on a 16-day work plan. This was a deviation from the 60-day window period earlier proposed by the bipartisan team.

The work plan will be implemented immediately after the framework agreement is signed.

"We are now raring to go and after next week we will now start working. We know that there is a lot of work but we are ready," said Mbarire.

Azimio delegation leader and wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka confirmed that the issues for deliberation had been framed and agreed on and that the team would hit the ground running.

"The agendas we have now are no longer about Azimio or Kenya Kwanza (but for the good of the country). They have been condensed into one document and will be discussed from next week," stated Kalonzo.

The duo was however hesitant to give details of the issues agreed for discussion, noting that they would make them public next week after the ratification of the talks by the Senate.

This a departure from the promises made by Ichungwa in past public speeches where he was categorical that Kenyans would be notified about all the issues being discussed by the media and would be at all times allowed access.

The source, however, also revealed that issues to be discussed had been clustered into five agendas by the committee.

Cost of living and social economic issues, two-thirds gender rule, national unity and governance and checks and balances in government have been clustered as one agenda.

Electoral justice and related issues like reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, boundaries delimitation and audit of the 2022 General Election are another agenda for deliberation by the Dialogue team.

Another cluster has grouped issues such as the entrenchment into the Constitution of the Constituency Development Fund, National Government Affirmative Action Fund and Senate Oversight Fund as set for debate.

Further, fidelity to political parties for discussion, which has been a thorny issue will be up for discussion.

The issues were presented to the national dialogue team by the technical committees from either side.

Prior to yesterday’s meeting the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance was bullish that the talks would centre on the reconstitution of the IEBC Commission, implementation of two-thirds gender rule, entrenchment of Constituency development fund, establishment and entrenchment of the Office of the Leader of the opposition and the embedment of the Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary.

On the flip side, Azimio was keen on having the cost of living, an audit of the 2022 Presidential Election results, restructuring and reconstitution of IEBC and related matters, measures to prevent Interference with political parties as well as other outstanding Constitutional matters.

The issue of re-opening the servers in an audit of the 2022 general election as fronted by the opposition, therefore, seems to have been abandoned.

The dialogue team also confronted recent remarks by Deputy President Riagthi Gachagua and allies from either side of the political divide who felt that the talks would not yield much.

On Tuesday, the DP dismissed the ongoing bi-partisan talks between the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio coalitions, stating that nothing will come out of the dialogue.

Speaking during the burial ceremony of the late Anne Musau, who is the mother of Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka (Kawaya), in Machakos, Gachagua said the talks were only meant to dupe Kenyans, given Azimio leader Raila Odinga had allegedly already brokered a deal with President Ruto

According to the DP, Raila had met Ruto privately in Mombasa following the spate of anti-government protests where he agreed to a ‘ceasefire’ on condition that his personal demands were met.

The dialogue committee however poured cold water on the claim that that theirs was just to idle around.

“These talks are of importance to Kenyans given that we are operating on good faith…we are operating as if nothing has happened outside of these talks,” remarked Kalonzo.

His counterpart Mbarire said; “As Kenya Kwanza, we are fully committed and we are here under clear instructions. There should be no fear that we will pull out of the talks. Don’t take what you hear out there very seriously at times.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Veterans for Peace have accused allies of President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga of preaching water during the day and “drinking lots of wine at night” thus throwing loads of insults and threats at the same opponents with whom they have resolved to hold a roundtable dialogue.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, the veterans cautioned political leaders to desist from transacting the matter before the bipartisan talks committee at public rallies or elsewhere so as to allow the two teams to deliver on the mandate of the National Dialogue Committee without undue coercion.

“Our experience drawn from other parts of the world is that such an approach has ended in the collapse of a well-intended mission with dangerous ramifications,” read the statement signed by executive chairman Bishop Robert M. Mbukua.

The statement also called on members of the dialogue committee to shut their ears from the political drumbeats internally agree and document a ban on any of its members making statements outside the dialogue room.

“Let us allow the dialogue committee to sweat in peace on behalf of the rest of us and save the country from the possible eventuality of bleeding in war should the delicate dialogue process collapse,” it added.