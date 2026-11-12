No political campaigns in Catholic churches, bishops warn

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Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) led by Chairperson Archbishop Maurice Muhatia (Center) during a press briefing. [File, Standard]

Catholic bishops have banned political addresses in churches ahead of the 2027 General Election, warning politicians against turning places of worship into campaign platforms.

In a statement on Thursday, November 12, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) directed priests to enforce the ban, saying churches must remain places of prayer, peace and unity for all, regardless of political affiliation.

The bishops said politicians had attempted to use church gatherings to campaign, insisting that the electioneering period did not justify turning places of worship into political platforms.

“Places of worship should be peacefully and prayerfully available to everyone, regardless of their political affiliation, and be symbols of unity, love and care,” they said.

They urged politicians seeking votes to use other platforms, including the media, public barazas and roadside rallies.

The clergy also cautioned political aspirants against hate speech and offensive language, saying heated campaigns should not justify divisive rhetoric. “Charged campaigns should not be a pretext to use polarising language. Kenyans expect people seeking office and their supporters to be civilised in their language, attitudes and behaviour,” they said.

KCCB has now called on political aspirants and presidential candidates to publicly commit to peaceful, civil campaigns.

They also urged young people to obtain national identity cards and register as voters ahead of next year's elections, warning them against politicians seeking to recruit them into electoral malpractice and violence through financial inducements.

“Resist the lure of money to cause violence,” the bishops said, encouraging young people to use their creativity and social media skills to promote justice and peace.

IEBC role

On the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the bishops said the electoral agency must ensure the 2027 elections are free, fair and credible.

They warned against a repeat of past electoral failures, which they said had triggered prolonged disputes, loss of lives and destruction of property.

The clergy also urged the commission to establish clear procedures for voter registration, election logistics, training of officials, verification and protection of results, management of party agents and timely resolution of disputes.

They also called for regular public communication and urged the IEBC to resist intimidation or interference by politicians and other powerful interests.

“Kenya needs an election whose legitimacy is secured not only by the final declaration but also by the confidence the voters have in the electoral process,” they said.

The clergy also urged the Judiciary to handle electoral disputes diligently and impartially, raising concerns over what they described as growing violations of freedom of expression and association as the country approaches the 2027 elections.

On proposed electoral reforms, KCCB urged Parliament to prioritise legislation that strengthens the Electoral Act while rejecting proposals that could undermine public confidence in the polls.

They singled out a proposed ban on livestreaming presidential vote tallying, warning that it could fuel tensions and cast doubt on the credibility of the 2027 elections.

The clergy urged parliamentary speakers to prevent the introduction of divisive bills at this stage, insisting Kenyans must have full access to information throughout the electoral process.

They said Parliament had an opportunity to safeguard the country's democratic space by rejecting restrictions on access to information and protecting transparency before, during and after the elections.

The bishops called on Kenyans to prioritise human dignity, peace, justice, truth and the common good over ethnic, political and personal interests as the country prepares for the 2027 General Election.