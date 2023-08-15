Kenya Kwanza, Azimio table motion to establish dialogue committee

National dialogue lead representatives, Kalonzo Musyoka (Azimio) and Kimani Ichungwah (Kenya Kwanza) during a previous meeting at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi [Denis Ochieng, Standard]

National Assembly Majority and Minority Leaders Kimani Ichung'wah and Opiyo Wandayi, have jointly tabled a motion to form the National Dialogue Committee.

The 10-member committee consists of members who will represent the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio coalitions in the bipartisan talks seeking to unlock the stalemate between President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

The motion aims to appoint five members from each coalition, from within and outside Parliament.

It states: “That the two Houses of Parliament establish a National Dialogue Committee consisting of ten (10) members to represent the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Party, a coalition constituting the Majority Party of the Parliament and Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party, a coalition forming the Minority Party of the Parliament.”

The committee will, within 60 days, submit its report to the leadership of Kenya Kwanza and Azimio, before being presented to Parliament.

If legalised, it will also facilitate constructive dialogue, consensus-building and propose necessary constitutional, legal, and policy reforms that address matters of public interest.

The committee will be assisted by Technical Teams from both Kenya Kwanza and Azimio. Additionally, Communication Secretaries, appointed by the Leader of the Majority and the Leader of the Minority, will provide support.

Its operations will be guided by a framework agreement, which will be formulated and agreed upon during the bi-partisan discussions.

The delegation from Kenya Kwanza will be led by Kimani Ichungw’ah, with Cecily Mbarire as his deputy. Other members are Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, Omar Hassan Omar, and Catherine Wambilianga. The Kenya Kwanza technical team will comprise lawyer Muthomi Thiankolu, Dr. Linda Musumba, Dr. Duncan Ojwang, and Nick Biketi.

The delegation from Azimio will be headed by Kalonzo Musyoka, deputised by Opiyo Wandayi.

The other members are Amina Mnyazi, Eugene Wamalwa, and Senator Okong’o Mogeni, while the Azimio Technical Team comprises Jeremiah Kioni, Prof. Adams Oloo, Abubakar Zein Abubakar, and Lynn Ngugi.