Stop wasting time on Raila-Ruto talks, Murkomen

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen chats with Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wangaduring a fundraiser at St Arnold Nyalieng’a Catholic Church in Homa Bay County. [James Omoro, Standard]

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen has urged the National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to stop wasting time with bipartisan talks.

Murkomen on Sunday said the two leaders should strive to start the talks between the Azimio la Umoja and the government to enhance peace in the country.

The CS said the whole country is watching Ichung’wah and Kalonzo who are leading the two sides respectively.

Murkomen’s sentiments come as Kenyans are being treated to a fresh round of circus over the bipartisan talks.

The second round of talks supposed to have started last week has been preceded by squabbles over venues, time, and threats of street protests that mirror events that led to the collapse of an earlier bid to reconcile the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition and Azimio parties

The start of the bipartisan talks has yet again hit a snag after the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance requested to have the inaugural meeting pushed to Thursday.

Both Kenya Kwanza and the Azimio la Umoja coalition teams were to meet on Monday following an invitation by the latter’s team leader and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka for talks at the Serena Hotel.

But in a rejoinder, Kenya Kwanza counterpart through a statement, requested for the meeting to be pushed forward to allow for some housekeeping business within its camp.

But Murkomen who was accompanied by Governor Gladys Wanga, Suba South MP Caroli Omondi and his counterpart from Ugenya David Ochieng’ during a fundraiser at St Arnold Nyalieng’a Catholic Church in Homa Bay County said such tactics are nothing but a waste of time.

"The leaders should stop writing letters to each other. They should start engaging in talks instead of the letters,” Murkomen said.

He said the two sides should undertake swift steps with considerations aimed at preveting more street actions that have paralysed businesses while leaving several people dead and scores nursing wounds.

Murkomen said should the country plunge into another wave of mass protests, Ichung’wah and Kalonzo should be held liable.

He said the talks can be held anywhere including a hotel room and thus the venue should not be an excuse.

“Both rival teams have set their agenda which should be discussed by the two teams. They should thus stop wasting our time and begin the talks as soon as possible,” he said.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has already maintained his camp will go back to the streets should the talks collapse.

Murkomen’s sentiments were echoed by Governor Wanga who applauded the decision made by the Azimio and Kenya Kwanza to have a dialogue.

"The dialogue between the two coalitions is healthy for our country. I urge the two teams to hold the conversation in good faith so that we can continue with a united country," Wanga said.