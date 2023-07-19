The Standard

CSs Kindiki, Machogu order re-opening of day schools in major cities

By Winfrey Owino | 1h ago
Students crossing the street in Nairobi during  a past school closure. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and his Education counterpart Ezekiel Machogu (Education) directs all schools to reopen tomorrow (Thursday, July 20).

The joint directive comes a day after Day primary and secondary schools in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa were closed for fear of security threats in the ongoing anti-government protests.

In their statements, the cabinet secretaries say the move to reopen schools came after a security assessment in the three major cities.

“It is hereby directed that all day primary and secondary schools in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu Counties re-open for normal school activities on 20th July, 2023. The Government has taken adequate measures to guarantee the safety and security of learners and their schools across the country.”

Additionally, the two CSs say that normalcy has been restored in the three cities after Government interventions.

“The Government has now evaluated the current security situation in various parts of the country, including in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu Counties. The relevant security agencies have established that the security situation in the three Counties, and in other parts of the country, has been restored to normal.”

The Government ordered the closure of day schools in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu Wednesday, July 19, 2023, ahead of anti-government protests.

They attributed the move to security intelligence which they said had indicated that criminal elements were planning to engage in armed skirmishes with security agencies around certain schools in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.

Related Topics

Schools Opened Interior CS Kindiki Education CS Machogu Azimio Protests
.

Latest Stories

Azimio insists Thursday protests still on; gives supporters new meeting points
Azimio insists Thursday protests still on; gives supporters new meeting points
Politics
By Winfrey Owino
33 mins ago
Premium Azimio top brass missing in action as police take on the protesters
Politics
By Brian Otieno
56 mins ago
CSs Kindiki, Machogu order re-opening of day schools in major cities
National
By Winfrey Owino
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Azimio top brass missing in action as police take on the protesters
By Brian Otieno 56 mins ago
Premium Azimio top brass missing in action as police take on the protesters
Revealed: Over 200,000 school tablets missing
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
Premium Revealed: Over 200,000 school tablets missing
John Gitau: Veteran investor who never gave up on education and it paid
By Paul Kariuki 3 hrs ago
Premium John Gitau: Veteran investor who never gave up on education and it paid
Audit report: Jubilee Party cannot account for Sh600m expenditure
By Josphat Thiong'o 10 hrs ago
Premium Audit report: Jubilee Party cannot account for Sh600m expenditure

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved