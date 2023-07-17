The Standard

Raila, Kalonzo and Karua security details withdrawn, says Wandayi

By Stephanie Wangari | 17h ago
Azimio principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua and Machakos governor Wavinya Ndeti console victims of anti-government demonstrations at Machakos level 5 referral hospital on July 14, 2023. [John Muia, Standard]

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandiyi now claims the security details attached to Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leaders Raila Odinga and Martha Karua have been withdrawn.

Opiyo has told The Standard that the security was withdrawn on Saturday under unclear circumstances.

According to him, the government has also withdrawn security attached to Raila's homes in Karen, Kisumu and Bondo.  

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka's security have also been withdrawn, Wandayi said.

Odinga and Kalonzo have been provided government security by virtue of having served as prime minister and vice president respectively.

Wandayi further said some governors affiliated with the Azimio la Umoja coalition have also suffered the same fate.

The withdrawal of security comes after Raila claimed a special killer squad dubbed; ‘Operation Support Unit’ has been formed and embedded in official security agencies with instructions to unleash terror by killing and maiming Azimio leaders and protestors.

Raila says Ruto's government should move swiftly and arrest the opposition if they have broken the law.

The Azimio brigade further maintained they will not relent in their resolve to hold nationwide protests on three consecutive days starting Wednesday, July 19. They said they will lead protests until the government lowers the cost of living.

They also want the Finance Act 2023 repealed to reduce taxes, a call that has also been made by religious leaders.

The opposition coalition also wants the Kenya Kwanza government to commit to the audit of the 2022 elections and bipartisan reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and respect political parties.

Efforts to get a comment from Police Spokesperson Dr Resila Onyango bore no fruit as calls and text messages to her phone went unanswered. 

