Back to the streets on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Azimio declares

Azimio aims to collect 1.2m signatures as Ruto warns against protests. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The nationwide anti-government protests fronted by the Azimio la Umoja Coalition will now take place on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday next week.

This follows an announcement by Azimio on Friday, July 14, reviewing an earlier declaration yesterday.

In a press statement on Friday, the Raila Odinga-led coalition stated that the move to declare three days of demonstrations was due to ‘public demand’, and “overwhelming requests from all sectors of the public for the need to intensify the protests.”

"Going forward, the peaceful protests will now be held on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday next week, in line with the requests from the public," Azimio stated.

On Thursday evening, the coalition, updating on the way forward after violent protests on Wednesday, said they would return to the streets next week, July 19.

In a statement read by Eugene Wamalwa, the coalition condemned the use of excess force on civilians by police officers, asking its supporters to observe five days of mourning demonstrators who died in the chaos.

“We have made a decision to observe five days of mourning and solidarity with the victims and their families during which we will try our level best to mobilize support to help lessen the burden on the families of victims.”

Azimio’s latest statement comes on the back of a stern warning from the government, that it will deal with organisers and perpetrators of the violence and destruction of property witnessed on Wednesday.

The protests have so far left ten civilians dead, scores injured and property destroyed including the Expressway toll station in Mlolongo, Nairobi.