It's back to the streets on Wednesday, says Raila

Azimio leader Raila Odinga addressing the public during SabaSaba Rally at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi on July 7, 2023. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The countrywide anti-government protests will resume on Wednesday, July 12, the Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has announced.

Odinga, speaking during a press briefing at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation in Nairobi on Friday evening said the demonstrations will not stop until President William Ruto’s administration meets their demands.

“On Wednesday, July 12 we will come out and march forward again and we will continue until they [government] listen to us,” said Odinga.

According to Odinga, Friday’s demonstrations were unsuccessful as the police disrupted what according to him was supposed to be peaceful protests against the high cost of living in the country and punitive taxes.

Odinga’s car was pelted with stones and shot at with live bullets as his convoy made its way into the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

Azimio leader Raila Odinga's car pelted with stones. [Screen grab, Azimio TV]

The Azimio chief has further rejected Kenya Kwanza’s resolve to allow the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection panel to continue with its task.

He said the coalition will form its own electoral commission that “will carry out a referendum to de-legitimize the Kenya Kwanza regime.”

“We made various demands among them the issue of the IEBC selection panel. If they will go ahead and form a commission without our team’s inclusivity, then we create our own commission,” claimed Odinga.