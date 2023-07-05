Fuel prices hike: How your bus, matatu fare will be affected

Passengers are seen boarding matatu at the Green Park Terminus in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Commuters across the country will now bear the brunt of the recently hiked fuel prices after the Matatu Owners Association (MOA) announced an increase in bus fares by at least 30 per cent.

According to the Association's chairperson Albert Karakacha, the fare adjustments are aimed at cushioning investors in the transport sector who are directly affected by the pump prices.

Commuters in Nairobi will have to part with between Sh10 and Sh30, being an increment of the normal fares depending on their routes and matatu saccos they use.

Among the listed Nairobi routes are; Ummoiner, Dandora Usafiri, Nawaku, Eastleigh Service Commuters, Kayoline, Embassava, Baba Dogo, Kani Sacco, Utimo and Forward Travellers Saccos.

Those in Metropolis towns like Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu, and Murang'a will have to chip in between Sh20 to Sh50 of their normal fares as they get served by various matatus plying their routes including Rembo, Naekana, Kijabe Line, Lira sacco among others.

Travellers in the Coast region shuttling between Mombasa, Voi, Ukunda, Malindi, Kilifi, Lamu, Tana River, and Wundayi will be forced to dig deeper into their pockets by between Sh30 and Sh70 of what they have been paying previously.

Commuters in the Nyanza region will also have their fares affected as travellers commuting between Nairobi, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori and Kisii towns will have to add between Sh100 and 200 to the current fares.

Those travelling in the Rift Valley region between Bomet, Kericho, Narok, Kapenguria, Baringo, Eldoret, Nakuru, and Kapsabet towns will have to carry an extra Sh100 to Sh200 in their pockets to pay for their journeys.

In Central region; Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyahururu, Kirinyaga, and Murang'a counties- the fares have been increased by at least Sh150.

Commuters in the Western circuit that includes Bungoma, Busia, Mumia, and Kakamega towns have been worst hit by the changes announced by the MOA since they will part with Sh200 - Sh300 more compared to what they currently pay.

According to MOA, besides the fuel price hike, they also say an increase in operational expenses such as the cost of spare parts and loan interests are also some of the reasons for the pricing adjustment.