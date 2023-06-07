Ruto's appointment of Uhuru to peacekeeping mission shocked us, says Gachagua

President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua consult during the pray breakfast at Safari Park Hotel. [Dennish Ochieng']

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has lauded his boss, President William Ruto, for leading the way in forgiveness and reconciliation, to restore peace and unity in the country.

In his speech during the National Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday, June 7, Gachagua revisited the past, referencing the rift between former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto, then the DP.

"The last prayer breakfast meeting at this same venue was both toxic and full of tension because Ruto was not seeing eye to eye with the former president. Those who frustrated him [Ruto] and even denied him his seat are still in office and actually promoted," Gachagua said.

He would add: “He (Ruto) shocked all of us, his first appointment was to a man who had made things difficult for him. Many people expected that all those who stood in his path to leadership would be dealt with the way his people were being dealt with; being arrested, taken to court, being harassed by KRA,” said the DP.

Gachagua praised Ruto for having a forgiving and non-vengeful heart, by not punishing those he alleged frustrated the president during the past regime.

“President Ruto has led this country in forgiveness and reconciliation. Most of us who work around him had great difficulties with that approach, but along the way he persuaded us and we are now aligned that reconciliation is the way to go for the betterment of this country.”

This year’s Prayer Breakfast is themed ‘Reconciliation with God and with Man'.

Further, Gachagua also called on the opposition to accept and come to terms with the fact that Ruto is the Head of State.

"We persuade all leaders to reconcile with the truth and reality. The reality being that William Ruto is the fifth President of Kenya. The new administration is one that is persuaded that we need to reconcile the country," Gachagua noted.

The number two in pecking order also lauded Nairobi Woman representative Esther Passaris for throwing weight behind the controversial housing levy that has been touted by the government against her coalition's stand.